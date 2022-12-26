Carl Niehaus proved just how much he loves his wife and stepson through a thoughtful Christmas tweet

The recently expelled ANC member thanked his 27-year-old wife, Noluthando Mdluli, for always sticking by his side

The tweet touched South Africans, who took to the comments section to praise Niehaus for being a loving husband

CAPE TOWN- Former African National Congress member Carl Niehaus warmed South African hearts with a touching Christmas tweet dedicated to his wife, Noluthando Mdluli.

Carl Neihaus shows his wife Noluthando Mdluli some love on social media. Image: @niehaus_carl

Source: Twitter

Neihaus Thanked his 27-year-old wife for being incredibly supportive of him no matter what the couple faced. The anti-apartheid activist signed the tweet off by thanking Noluthando for being in his life.

While some netizens tried to clown Niehaus, the 61-year-old's sweet tweet was flooded with South Africans praising Niehaus for being a doting husband and always showing his wife love.

Here is what citizens had to say about the touching appreciation tweet:

@thabiso19920528 said:

"Your wife is beautiful Mpangazitha."

@MkhuloomWandile praised:

"I love the way you show love to your family is very nice. Many should learn something from you Mpangazitha."

@Therokh added:

"The love you show to your wife is amazing. I respect that. Your wife is blessed to have a husband like you."

@OlifantCollin commented:

"Love is beautiful."

@Bhazmento wished:

"Merry Christmas uncle Carl. Pass warm greetings to your beloved Nolie. We love you and can't thank you enough for your sacrifices (we as in all black people who haven't outsourced their thinking)"

Carl Niehaus announces his marriage to Noluthando Mdluli online

Neihaus took South Africans by surprise when he announced that he had paid lobola for Noluthando on Saturday, October 29.

According to IOL, Noluthando said she was initially hesitant to go out with Niehaus but grew to see him as a kind and loving person she fell head over heels in love with over time.

Carl Niehaus “resigns” from ANC after being expelled, leaving Mzansi confused

In another story, Briefly News reported that recently expelled African National Congress (ANC) member Carl Niehaus resigned from the political party, leaving citizens confused.

Before his resignation, Niehaus planned to appeal his expulsion. However, he is no longer interested in challenging the party's decision and has left with immediate effect.

In a lengthy statement posted on his Twitter account, Niehaus said his decision was made with great sadness. The politician who served the ANC for 43 years said his expulsion was an illegal move made by the "kangaroo court".

