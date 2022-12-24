Dr Musa Musa took to social media to wish his stunning wife, Liesl Laurie the happiest of birthdays

Musa said that words couldn't completely explain how much Liesl means to him and added some humour to his post

His followers joined him in the comments sections to make the former Miss SA's day extra special

Dr Musa Mthombeni celebrates Liesl Laurie's birthday. Image: @drmusamthombeni

Source: Instagram

Liesl Laurie is celebrating her birthday today, and her husband, Dr Musa made sure that everyone knows how wonderful she is.

Musa posted pictures of the pageant queen and declared his undying love to her in true Musa fashion. The smitten doctor wrote:

"On this day an angel was born...What an angel she is! My goodness. Happy birthday to my smile keeper and wife @liesllaurie. Words can’t explain how much you mean to me. You’re all that and a bag of salt and vinegar seasoned slap chips from dishopong tsa zone 14."

He added that Liesl's new hairstyle has inspired him to change up in his appearance.

"Schools are closed and baby girl said yena she wants a December hairstyle. Wethu phaaa blonde. I feel inspired by the birthday girl. I’m also going to the salon right now!"

People complimented Musa on bagging such a lovely woman and posted hundreds of comments wishing Liesl a great birthday.

@daughter_of_the_soi posted:

"A happiest born day to your lovely wife."

@ntsepi21 said:

"Yho that hair colour and those sunnies look amazing on her!"

@_relebogilejr commented:

"Only people from Sebokeng will understand the last line."

@zatsoo wrote:

"Not even chips tsa Manyaka Zone 14 would slap like this. Hapoy birthday to your gorgeous wife."

@tyrishmsuthu shared:

"Blessed day to my twin. Now I understand why you go crazy over her, you can't marry a Capricorn and be sane."

@lornapotgieter_a mentioned:

"Happy birthday to your gorgeous wife! You are a lucky man."

@lera.moloks stated:

"Yoh Liesl is insanely gorgeous. Happy Birthday to her."

@amocalf said:

"Happy birthday to your wife. Hope she enjoys her birthday."

