Julius Malema recently shared a photo of him and his wife Mantwa at the Victorian Falls

The Red Berets leaders and Mantwa recently celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary

South Africans expressed joy that Malema looked so happy with his wife after recent divorce rumours

Julius Malema shared photos of him and his wife on holiday and South Africans are loving it. Image: @CameronPetersN/ Tim Robberts (X)

Source: Getty Images

Julius Malema has got social media buzzing once more, this time by showing off his romantic side.

The Commander in Chief of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) took to social media to share a photo of him with his wife, Mantwa Matlala Malema.

The couple celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary on 27 December.

Malema and wife share romantic photo

Taking to his Instagram stories, Malema shared a photo of him and his wife at what appears to be Victoria Falls.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The photo also included the text, “Musi O Tunya”, which means "The Smoke Which Thunders" and refers to the Victoria Falls.

Malema also used his Instagram stories to celebrate his recent wedding anniversary.

On the 27th, the Red Berets leader shared a story showing him and his wife dancing, writing, “This is what a decade of marriage looks like.”

He also shared a photo of them enjoying dinner together.

Malema’s posts dispel divorce rumours

The EFF leader’s recent posts have dispelled rumours that his marriage was on the rocks.

On 15 August, journalist and radio presenter Lester Kiewit claimed that Malema was going through a divorce.

Those allegations were further fuelled when Malema deleted photos of his wife from his Instagram.

South Africans happy for Malema

Social media users expressed happiness at seeing Malema and his wife together in photos, but some did poke fun that he was vacationing in Zimbabwe.

@Inenekazi1 said:

“She's so beautiful. He looks like a spiritual husband next to her😭.”

@BlackLckd joked:

“Bro had to go on a holiday and take pictures by the waterfall to dismiss the rumours about his marriage.”

@pipey47 asked:

“Is he in Zimbabwe?🤔Is that Victoria Falls behind him?”

@KaroroMitchelle said:

“They both look so happy.”

@RefilweSeboko added:

“He deserves a break, shame. I’m happy for them.”

@getdigitalwork stated:

“Couple goals😉.”

@SLephera9174 added:

“He deserves a break, shame. Nice to see him relaxed and happy😊and Mantwa is such a Beauty😍.”

Malema breaks down at EFF conference

Social media users were happy for Malema, as the EFF leader has endured a tough 2024.

The EFF performed dismally in the national elections, and many high-profile members left the party.

Briefly News reported on 15 December that Malema broke down in tears at the EFF conference.

Source: Briefly News