Man’s Patience Wears Thin as He Helps Kid With Homework in Video – SA Reacts
- One gent in South Africa's tolerance for a boy while he taught him as he did his homework ran thin
- In the viral video, the man can be seen trying to explain to the child, and it clocked loads of views
- The online community was entertained and amused by the clip, heading to the comments section with jokes and laughter
Eish! Being a parent is not for the weak. A clip making rounds online showcasing a man’s patience wore thin while trying to help a kid with his homework, leaving the online users both entertained and sympathetic.
Man’s patience wears thin over kid's homework
The viral video, which was shared by Facebook user Thobane Tshabalala shows the gent attempting to guide the child through his schoolwork, but as the frustration builds, his tolerance gradually diminishes.
In the clip, the man can be seen explaining the homework to the kid, who seems to struggle with understanding the task. As the minutes pass, the guy’s calm demeanor shifts, and his patience starts to wear out. His facial expressions and body language changed as he went on to raise his voice, leaving netizens in laughter.
The footage gathered loads of views, along with thousands of likes and comments. It also sparked a discussion on the challenges many parents or loved ones face when it comes to balancing patience and the pressures of helping children with their education.
Watch the video of the man teaching the boy below:
People react to man’s teaching skills
Viewers weighed in on the guy's teaching style as they shared their thoughts. Others cracked jokes, while some praised his efforts to stay patient despite the mounting frustration, and some simply called him out, saying:
Chipo Tadiwa Matibe said:
"Thats why they say schooling never finish. Your own children will take you back to Grade R."
Lethiwe Sphe Mlungwana shared:
"My son asked me if I did Grade 3 he then told me to pay my school fees instead of his one so that I can do Grade 3 because I am telling him wrong answers."
"We suffer as women": Young mom struggles to study while dealing with toddler interruption, SA moved
Frankie McKenzie expressed:
"And then as a parent, umuntu aze eskolweni azo blame uthisha. We see things as teachers shem. Imagine that child times 40 in one class. And for some reason, we teachers have to be miracle workers."
Smar Nolutshungu added:
"Homework - the ultimate test of endurance."
Ring Ring commented:
"I once helped my younger brother with his homeworks and my sisters child I understand this feeling sometimes you just wanna punish them cause you feel like they delibaretly write those wrong answers."
Puleng Msimang replied:
"As long as you keep shouting, the kid doesn't hear anything."
Ibraheem Gasa stated:
"These kind of situation needs a person who can be patient dealing with kids."
Precious M Dlamini said:
"Reason why I'm paying for a tutor. I couldn't take it anymore."
Source: Briefly News
