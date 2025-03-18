A young lady shared a video showing her father's unique way of supporting her while she studied mathematics in the early morning, capturing hearts across TikTok

In the heartwarming clip, the girl captured herself studying at 2:11 AM while her father slept nearby on the couch, refusing to leave because he wanted to show his support

The video resonated with many South Africans who shared their own experiences of parental support, highlighting the significant impact parents can have on their children

One woman shared a clip showing how her father decided to support her studying session, leaving many relating.

Content creator @olwe_mazii, known for sharing fun and personal content on TikTok, posted a video showing herself studying mathematics in the early morning hours while her father slept nearby. The clip begins with the young woman smiling at the camera before showing her math homework or revision notes at 2:11 AM. As she studies, loud snoring can be heard in the background, prompting her to turn the camera toward her father who is fast asleep on the couch.

The video included the caption:

"POV: my dad studies with me indirectly," along with her explanation: "I woke him up and he refused to go to his room. He said he is trying to support me while I study."

This touching moment highlights the special bond between parents and children, particularly during important educational moments.

Watch the TikTok clip below.

The impact of parental support

Studies show that children with supportive parents tend to do better socially and academically. Just having a parent nearby during study time—even if they’re not actively helping—makes children feel more secure and confident in their learning.

Parental involvement plays a huge role in shaping a child’s thinking, beliefs, and values. Research highlights that when parents show interest in their child's education, it boosts their motivation and helps them master important skills.

This viral video is a great example of how simple acts, like sitting with a child during late-night study sessions, can make a big difference in their learning journey.

A woman's post went viral after she shared her supportive dad's unique method of motivating her when she studies.

TikTok users relate to the sweet gesture

The heartwarming video sparked many reactions from viewers who related to the experience or found humour in the father's supportive snoring:

@Yaya💗🎀 joked:

"And he wakes up to ask you 'Are you winning'😂"

@zuri_20220 related to the experience:

"This used to be my mom when I was in High School😂😂😂 Girl we are blessed❤️"

@Miyaton found the gesture touching:

"Ncoow how sweet ❤️❤️❤️You must appreciate fathers like this."

@Simphiwe expressed love for:

"Supportive dads😍🤣🤣"

@Tumi💐 humorously pointed out:

"Why do dads snore so loud 😭😭"

@Tinyiko shared a similar experience:

"Reminds me of my brother when I was in high school😂🥹❤️"

@lettherebestorms found both sweetness and humour in the situation:

"Oh man he is so sweet, minus the noise 🥹😂😂"

