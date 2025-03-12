A young lady in South Africa showed off how her dad did her dirty with his funny purchase

In the TikTok video, the stunner shared how she asked her father to buy her a campus bag, and peeps were amused by the results

Briefly News takes a look at why females need to have a relationship with their dads and more

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A young hun left South Africans cracking up in laughter after she showcased what her dad had brought for her to use at university.

A young lady unveiled the bag her dad bought for her for campus, which left Mzansi in laughter. Image: @hurleyquinn3

Source: TikTok

Student shows off the campus bag her dad bought her for uni

Taking to her social media account under the handle @hurleyquinn3, the babe proudly showed off the unexpected purchase, which immediately went viral for all the wrong reasons.

In the video @hurleyquinn3 revealed that she had asked her father to buy for her a bag which she could use at the campus, but it was not quite what she had anticipated. She went on to show off the bag and it was a black rolling school bag, which are normally used by children who are in primary school.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

@hurleyquinn3 expressed the following while taking to her TikTok caption saying:

"Results of having a present dad."

The post quickly garnered attention when the student unveiled the oversized bag, which left online users both amused and bewildered, and it was clear that the young lady was a bit shocked by her dad's selection.

Watch the funny video below:

SA is amused by the hun's campus bag from her dad

People in Mzansi were left in laughter over the student's campus bag which her father got for her as they headed to the comments section to crack jokes while some simply expressed their thoughts.

Lwazi N said:

"He already sees a lawyer in you, think positive."

Kell shared:

I would carry that bag around campus with pride and tell everyone "my daddy bought the bag for me and I love it"... I so miss my dad, he was my everything."

Zikodelihle wrote:

"Nawe cacisa mawucela I bag ku Dad. uBaba is not thinking about fashion I'm sure ucabange ukuthi it will be easy to carry your books and laptop."

Nelisa-Badu expressed:

"O dira Law chomi? Knowing me I'd take it to work and roll it in when I enter the lecture room."

Jillian commented:

"That man said you are there to get an education! Period. What vibes?"

User Billion cracked a joke saying:

"Objection my lord."

A student showcased the bag her dad got for her for campus, which amused South Africa. Image: @hurleyquinn3

Source: TikTok

Why do females need to have a relationship with their dads

Positive father-daughter relationships are extremely valuable, according to studies. Having a strong tie with their fathers helps young women succeed academically, feel better about themselves, and choose better partners.

According to Your Teen Mag, a daughter's emotional, social, and relational well-being depends on her father-daughter relationship since it influences her perception of relationships, self-worth, and general confidence, all of which will affect her future romantic and personal relationships.

More father and daughter stories from Briefly News

A young hun showcased how she straightened her wig on her father's head and tried to style it.

One babe in South Africa shared a sweet moment with her daddy dearest at the club, channelling the vibrant energy of the groove.

The clip shared by @definitelynotayanda on the video platform shows the young lady dancing with her father.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News