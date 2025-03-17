A lady was in tears over her permanent eyebrows as she showed them off in a video making rounds online

The woman called upon help from the public on how she could get them removed as she expressed her dislike

People reacted as they flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts on the brows

A woman in South Africa shared her humorous yet frustrating experience with permanent eyebrows that didn’t go as expected.

A lady unveiled her permanent eyebrows that went wrong, leaving South Africans with mixed reactions. Image: @zanelen92

Source: TikTok

Woman shows off botched permanent eyebrows

In a video posted on TikTok, the woman detailed how her eyebrow tattoo procedure went wrong leaving her with brows that were much darker and thicker than she had imagined. Her candid video quickly gained attention, with many viewers reacting to her unexpected results.

She explained that she wanted a more natural look, only to end up with something far more dramatic. @zanelen92 said the following as she called upon the public for help as she expressed her disappointment as she showed off her overly bold brows which she claimed she paid R500 for.

"I am here to ask for help and ask for recommendations. Two weeks ago I went to get permanent eyebrows and this has been a very tough week for me. Because I hate these eyebrows and guys I just. I don't know how I am gonna remove them permanent," she said in the video.

The clip clocked over 1.9 million views along with thousands of likes and comments on the video-sharing app. While taking to her TikTok caption @zanelen92 expressed how she felt about the eyebrows saying:

"Sizani bo..Worse I asked her nicely not to make them black. I thought I’m chasing a bargain."

Take a look at the video below:

Manzsi reacts to a woman's eyebrows gone wrong

The video resonated with many people who took to the comments to share their own experiences with beauty treatments gone wrong. Some followers empathised with her, offering words of encouragement, while others couldn’t help but laugh at the situation. The humorous tone of the clip made it even more relatable for people who have faced similar mishaps.

Ma~looks said:

"That’s what they did to me December ko Tembisa, askies dear but awakho angcono mina kwa kuthi ngiyeke msebenzi."

Ntombifuthi sibanyoni wrote:

"To be honest with you gal, they are not that bad. You can still use your eyebrow pencil for the shape you desire. Better because they are thin."

KeamohetsoeWarona expressed:

"Mine are worse my friends always laugh at me asking how on earth can microblading be R300. I'm still looking for a plan on how to remove them."

Bucy's Beauty Hair Salon replied:

"R500 is very cheap for Permanent eyebrows they were taking chances."

Linda Oliphant commented:

"They really not as bad as I thought it would be."

Mafloza wrote:

"You can remove them love."

