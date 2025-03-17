"Beautiful Home": Woman Shares Heartwarming Journey to Homeownership, SA Gushes

A lady shared her heartwarming journey to becoming a homeowner in a video making rounds online

The hun showcased her new living space and how she celebrated the big moment with her son

People were touched by the stunner story as they flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages

A woman took to social media to share her touching journey of homeownership which inspired millions of people online.

A lady flexed her heartwarming journey to becoming a homeowner. Image: @zikhox0

Source: TikTok

Woman shows off being a deed owner

The proud deed owner posted a heartwarming video of herself celebrating the huge milestone after purchasing her first home under the handle @zikhox0. What made the moment even more special was the celebration shared with her son, as the two marked the occasion in true family style.

In the video, the woman beamed with pride as she gave her followers a tour of her beautiful new home. With her son by her side, she walked through each room, showing off the modern features, spacious living areas, and well-thought-out design. @zikhox0 cried as she opened a bottle of champagne to commemorate her accomplishment.

Her joy was palpable as the woman proudly flexed her keys. While taking to her TikTok caption she expressed the following:

"I planned, I prayed I got it. My first home Enkosi Bawo."

South Africans were quick to react, showering the stunner with congratulatory messages and words of encouragement. The footage sparked a wave of admiration and positive vibes, with many commenting on how inspiring it was to see a single mother achieve such a significant goal.

Take a look at the clip below:

SA applauds the woman for her new home

Many are applauding her for not only achieving her dream but also for sharing such a heartfelt and motivating moment with the world. It’s a reminder that, with dedication and support, dreams can indeed come true.

Lerato_Leee said:

"Congratulations sis please take it from me, don’t allow men to move into your beautiful home, protect your peace and home."

Team_Ashley_guluva added:

"Yazi I also prefer a house to an apartment, no hate for apartment girlies though congratulations sthandwa."

Ncunyiswatengisil expressed:

"From my mouth to God's ears......may I experience le feeling in the next four years to come.....it must be a great feeling congratulations cc."

MrsZinyemba replied:

"Don’t forget to mention that you also worked very very hard sisi to get here. Congratulations mtasekhaya."

Makgoale Phasha commented:

"This is where I’m trying to be in life! Congratulations."

LuNak Creations shared:

"Ndithanda the fact that you are celebrating this milestone with the person who genuinely loves you and is genuinely happy with you. Congratulations Babe."

Nonhle simply said:

"Another day of me being happy and crying for a stranger mukhulu esimthembhayo."

Lati shared:

"Congrats dear, I always tell people that there's nothing wrong with buying a car first and then buying a house after."

