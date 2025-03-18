South Africans unearthed a suspicious picture of the husband of a woman who paid R23,000 for a car instalment

The lady had been all over the news and social media platforms because of how she treated her man and the ill experiences she received in turn

Netizens across Mzansi had a lot to say about the matter and discussed how important it was to have self-esteem in your life

South Africans had a lot to say when a pic of the R23,000 car instalment husband resurfaced, sparking lively conversation. Images: skaman306/ Getty Images, Nqobile Q Madonsela/ Facebook

People do some of the most head-scratching things for mjolo and one woman had Mzansi talking about what she did. A lady has been trending for paying a monthly instalment of R23,000 for a fancy Mercedes for her husband who treated her terribly and was unemployed. A picture of the pair has recently been unearthed sparking even more conversation.

Desperate of love

Facebook user Nqobile Q Madonsela shared the pic with a caption that read:

"The signs were always there. Dude posing with his wife like he is posing for employee of the month at a car dealership."

The caption sparked a massive conversation about how important it is to have self-esteem when it comes to relationships.

See the pic below:

A viral story

The lady in the story has been talked about all over social media. Many women wondered how someone so accomplished could still want to do something like this for someone who never cared to show love or affection.

The lady shared how her husband had been treating her throughout her ordeal. Image: Catherine Falls Commercial

Source: Getty Images

Netizens had a lot to discuss about love and relationships, with many people dishing out insightful opinions.

Read the comments below:

Cousin Bee said:

"Yes she might have had a low self-esteem at the time but nabo laba basebenzisa umuthi too much. I don't trust that she was in her right mind."

Lebo Mudau mentioned:

"Women here speaking as if they have never been played 🤨"

Tamara Chiye Mvuma commented:

"Usisi forced matters from the get go 😭😭😭 Apparently the day they met he had “refused to give them a lift to res after church” and for some reason something went off in her head that she must get that man nomakanjani. She makes me mad this girl. Akaz’thandi tu."

Mmakhumo P Lebelo posted:

"Unfortunately being educated doesn’t exclude you from suffering low self esteem and even low spiritual vibration to understand and take action when you love someone but you know they ain’t good for you."

Thembelihle Lihle Mathonsi shared:

'“My husband was driving the Mercedes, Mina I used to walk and run to work “😭'

Relebohile Lesaoana said:

"Once they call them King otsebe is about to go down Hai nna I don't feel sorry for her."

Nqobile Kikine mentioned:

"Hiding his ring in his pocket but exposing the car keys 😂"

