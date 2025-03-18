A woman living a lavish lifestyle made netizens' eyes turn green with envy after flaunting what she usually got up to

The 12-second clip she shared showed off all the things she gets up to such as opening expensive gifts and going on pricey adventures

Netizens across the country, especially the woman of Mzansi, were happy for the lady and wished the same for themselves

A stunner brought forth the spirit of envy in South Africans after she showed off her lavish lifestyle. Images: nokk.b16

The soft life is what many of us dream of living from time to time, and one woman is currently in the thick of it. A lady took to the socials to share her lavish lifestyle with her audience, showing off the pricey gifts she gets and the expensive getaways she partakes in.

Money from everywhere

TikTokker nokk.b16 shared a glimpse of her life and it caught the attention of many. Even though the clip was only 12 seconds long, it showed off what type of lifestyle she tended to live. The first few seconds show her shopping for a handbag in a fancy retail store, and then it switches to her sitting in a fancy car.

See the video below:

Soft life forever

Content creator nokk.b16's TikTok channel is an amazing example of what a soft life truly is. Her videos are filled with high-life living. One clip shows her sitting behind a very expensive BMW, then of her using a very pricey perfume and then of her sitting in a fancy-looking restaurant.

The lady's content is based around her lavish lifestyle and the fancy paces she visits. Image: Thomas Barwick

One thing about the lady is that she loves experiencing the finer things in life. Even if the picture shows her doing something normal, there is a Starbucks cup or a spectacular view. One thing that is certain about the woman is that she doesn't live a dull life at all. Netizens loved the content she shared and wished they could live the life she does.

Read the comments below:

Noe said:

"Girl you have a bright future behind you."

vollashmakeup mentioned:

"Soft life looks good on you momma 🥰"

Ntombi❤️🎀 commented:

"I want to use this sound but I can see it is only used by rich people 😂🥰"

samohtsamadhi posted:

"I guess it’s because ngineshwapa."

Mma Mogashoa shared:

"Let me add this sound to favourite I’ll use it on my birthday."

user3577232819592 said:

"May this kind of love locates me kunini ngivalelwa e back room elokishini."

Omotola💌 mentioned:

"Can’t wait to live my soft life 🥰"

Aisha Janet commented:

"I am so jealous of every video under this song!"

