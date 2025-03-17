A young woman and her best friend shared their Shein shopping haul, and their stylish outfits stole the spotlight receiving many compliments in turn

The fun video, posted on Facebook showed them rocking the clothing sets and hyping up their fits

Social media users loved their haul, praising how well the outfits fit and joking that if it was from another popular online retail group the smiles would be gone

Two ladies proudly showed off their Shein shopping haul. Image: Lirality Lina la Meikie

Source: Facebook

Nothing beats the joy of unboxing long-awaited online orders. One lady and her best gave Mzansi a front-row seat to their Shein haul.

The hun, Facebook user Lirality Lina la Meikie shared a video showing off their stunning outfits. The two rocked twin-piece skirts, crop tops, and trendy legging sets, serve looks and confidence. Social media couldn't get enough of the stylish haul.

Besties flex their Shein looks

In the clip, the besties strut their stuff, flaunting their perfectly fitted outfits. Standing outside the house, they pose and smile, proving their Shein order was a total win. The video had viewers hooked, with many admiring how the clothes fit like a glove.

The Facebook post gained traction, racking up thousands of likes and comments. People flooded the post, celebrating their Shein success and throwing in some fun shopping banter.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to the trendy haul

Online users were all about the duo's Shein glow-up. Many cheered them on, saying they got exactly what they ordered, while others admired the outfit choice. Some couldn't help but poke fun at online shopping fails, laughing that if their haul came from Temu, they wouldn't be flexing with the same excitement.

Both ladies' fashion sense wowed online users proving that sometimes, ordering from these online retail groups needs a bit of style too. The light-hearted reactions turned the post into a full-blown vibe with compliments showered in different forms.

Mzansi loved the items bought by two friends from an online store. Image: Lirality Lina la Meikie

Source: Facebook

User @Noni Virginia Chauke asked:

"When u order from shein. Do you buy exactly your size or small or bigger?"

User @Paula Paula commented:

"You got what you ordered 👌."

User @Chichie Wezhira shared:

"Try Temu if you want to cry."

User @Miniver Diannah Cayombo said:

"I am willing to teach anyone how to order on SHEIN for free no payment needed."

User @Vincent Pro asked:

"Can I ask madam🥺, how much did they charge u for shipping if u bought things less than R500?"

User @Phiwe Mavuso added:

"Everything is good including your body girl you look amazing in those ❤️."

3 Briefly News Shein articles

A local babe tried her first Shein shopping haul for showing off dresses which fitted her perfectly, attracting many compliments online.

A money-savvy babe showed off her R950 wedding dress from Shein and revealed that her partner's suit was from Chinatown and valued at R1100, impressing many social media users.

A lady showed off a massive shorage house she bought from Shein and social media users said it was big enough to be someone's house.

Source: Briefly News