A 20-year-old woman shared an inspiring video documenting her journey of moving out and buying her furniture

The clip, posted on TikTok, shows her shopping for furniture, getting her things delivered, and setting up her new space

Social media users applauded her independence, shared their own experiences, and gave her advice on living alone

Taking a big step towards independence is a major flex. One young woman had Mzansi talking when she documented her move into her own space.

The hun, TikTok user @nothando_mafavhuke, showed her starting the journey by gathering the important things she needed for her new home. Her clip attracted 217K views, over 15K likes and nearly 200 comments from social media users who showered her with praise.

A new beginning one piece at a time

In the clip, @nothando_mafavhuke stands in front of a mirror taking selfies before heading to a furniture store. After arriving at the store, she picks out a bed and wardrobe, gets them delivered, and prepares her new room, by mopping the floor before setting everything up.

The video captured every exciting moment of her transition to independent living. From picking up essentials to making her space feel like home, she did it all with excitement and a smile. Her journey resonated with many who dream of moving out but haven't leapt yet.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA talks about the young lady's bold move

Social media users flooded the comment section singing the young lady's praise and admiring her boldness. Many shared how they were still living with their parents at older ages and wished they had @nothando_mafavhuke's courage, while some bragged about moving out at the age of 18.

Others sent well wishes, saying her journey inspired them to take steps towards independence. Some even threw in playful advice about keeping her s[ace to herself.

User @Ame said:

"This is a sign😭😭✋️."

User @Marley added:

"27 and still saying mama💔😭... congratulations baby girl💐💐🥰."

User @The birds part2 shared:

"3 years now since I’ve been on my own !! It’s a bumpy road but worth it my dear !! You’ll love it❤️🙏."

User @Nikita said:

"Congratulations my babe.❤️🕯️lighting a candle for myself.."

User @Starlight Florist_SA commented:

"Cheers to new beginnings 🥺💐🥂✨."

User @WithBuhle advised:

"Don’t let any guy into your house, that’s your personal space! Congratulations mama❤️."

