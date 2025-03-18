A man got online users talking after boldly proposing to his identical twin girlfriends in front of a lively crowd

The romantic proposal took place at what appeared to be a fun-filled get-together, and the moment was shared on TikTok

Social media users were left in shock and admiration, with men praising him and women manifesting their dream proposals

A wedding proposal is always a special moment, but some just hit differently. A man went all out as he asked for not one but two hands in marriage.

The gent got down on one knee and proposed to his stunning identical twins and the clip was shared under their TikTok handle @euphoria_throuple, attracting many views, likes and comments.

Man proposes to twin sisters

In the clip, the man gets down on one knee, looks at his girlfriends asks them to marry him. The twin sisters, visibly thrilled, get from the couch in excitement, accept his rings, and admire their new jewellery before showering their man with kisses. The lively crowd erupts into joyous cheers, celebrating the unconventional love story.

The people at the venue start ululating as the twins show off their rings to others and continue to show their man affection. The overwhelming reactions from online users showed how unique and fascinating the moment was for many.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA reacts to the unusual proposal

Social media users were buzzing with reactions. Many men jokingly called the guy a legend, saying he was living their ultimate dream of marrying twins. Others couldn't believe how smoothly the proposal unfolded, sharing their amazement in the comments.

Women, on the other hand and mixed reactions. Some wished for their fairytale proposal, while others playfully warned that he had just signed for double trouble, calling it a buy one get one free. The engagement had Mzansi entertained.

User @Nonjabulo said:

"Congratulations bo buy 1 and get 1 free. You remind me of my identical twin sister☺️😊."

User @Reebabe98 asked

"What would have happened if one said no😂."

User @Mphahlele Albert Oup added:

"Every man’s dream 😁."

User @Godfrey shared:

"I'm inspired I'm so happy for my friend Mvelase this is every man's dream."

Usee @ma_ada added:

"Congrats my man...when I grow up I wanna be like you😊☺️brotherhood is proud of you 😎."

User @Naledi Ndlovu said:

"Ngaze ngafisa ukufana nabo (how I wish I could be like them)🥹🥺."

