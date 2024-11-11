A man of God was captured in a video seeking to comfort a woman who was burying her late husband

The pastor publicly displayed his soft spot for the widow in front of families and other mourners at his funeral

The post attracted a lot of comments from social media users who felt that he was disrespecting late husband

A man went down his knee to propose to a woman at a funeral. Image: @living0od

A very distasteful video of a man believed to be a pastor making moves on a widow was shared on social media, causing an uproar from the online community members.

Social media user @living0od shared the clip on Instagram, attracting over 8.2 comments and 67K likes.

The proposal that got people talking

The clip shows the pastor kneeling on his knee in front of the lady, believed to be the widow and inserting a ring on the left finger. The woman hugs the man of God in front of her husband's coffin while attendees cheer and ululate in excitement.

The pastor leaves social media users suspicious

After seeing the clip, social media users took to @living0od's comment section to display their shock. Many said the pair probably had a relationship while the late husband was alive, while others felt the pastor might have had something to do with the man's death.

User @yunysm_'s shared:

"On the husband's funeral?😮😮 something is not right."

User @swissmyss_ said:

"This can’t be real, he's comforting her 👀🤔😳😮."

User @nabillarry6 shared:

"This is not okay, specially to the man’s family 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭

User @based_theology_memes commented:

"This is not what 1 Timothy meant when Paul told pastors to take care of widows 😅."

User @im2dp4you's said:

"Tacky, disrespectful, why would a man of God take advantage of the grieving widow!"

User @natashasidd

"Must investigate the husband’s death. Something like this happened in my country. The pastor literally gave drugs to slowly kill the husband😝."

