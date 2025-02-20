A young South African girl could not believe her father after he shared a very delayed gift on a random day

Social media users felt sorry for the lady and shared their thoughts in a thread of 361 comments

American entertainer Chris Brown broke the internet when he announced his live concert in Johannesburg last year.

A lady crashed out after her dad dropped expired Chris Brown tickets on her lap. Image: @Per-Anders Pettersson

The singer’s spotlight shone brighter as numerous articles about his visit to the country generated controversial headlines.

Hun crashes out after father gives expired Chris Brown ticket

Chris Brown’s visit to South Africa is one for the books. From being boycotted by feminists to rejecting Mzansi female celebrities who threw themselves at him, his trip to the motherland made him a hot topic.

Breezy’s fans were so excited to meet him that they sold out the FNB stadium, which made the singer add one more show for his supporters. Any Chris Brown lover who wished to attend but couldn’t, stayed hopeful until the very end.

Naledi Amanda felt the pain of missing a chance to see her musical crush after her father nonchalantly dropped an expired Chris Brown concert ticket on her lap. Amanda explained that her dad had forgotten it in the car:

“POV: My dad bought me a VIP ticket to Chris Brown’s show but gave it to me two months after the concert because he forgot it in his car.”

The lady went on to express herself by captioning her TikTok post:

“Guys, I’m selling my dad because what do you mean this is how he is going to be ageing?”

One TikTokker was not convinced by the lady’s claims and interrogated her:

@Lebo Clive:

“Lol, but only early access and VIP ticket holders who attended the concert got the goodie bag. So how did he get yours if he forgot the ticket in the car?”

The hun responded:

“You’ll see the answer to your question in one of the comments in the comment section.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to dad crushing daughter’s dream in viral TikTok

Social media users felt the lady’s pain and commented:

One hun crashed out after missing an opportunity to see Chris Brown. Image: @Per-Anders Pettersson

@E.L.I.Z.E wrote:

“This just ruined my whole week.”

@Nomfundo Makhunga explained:

“At least he remembered. Mine had forgotten our home address after he went job hunting. 22 years later, still, he can't remember.”

@A Girl asked:

“And where was the car?”

@Wame Kgosimotho❤️said:

“I feel like he could have just thrown it away and not told you because knowing what could have been hurts more.”

@Yasmin Louise highlighted:

“Your Dad did you dirty. Respectfully.”

@Selogilwe Sebothelo shared:

“Parenting is not easy, guys, one day, you’ll understand this.”

@ronny was wowed:

“How rich do you have to be to forget you bought VIP tickets?”

