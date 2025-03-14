A couple shared a hilarious video where the young wife asked why her husband called an R10 a tiger, despite it not having a tiger on it

In the TikTok clip, the husband laughed at his wife's confusion and stood firm that it was indeed a tiger, leaving giggles online

Social media users explained that the old R10 featured a tiger, while others mentioned it was just a popular term used in different areas

A wife was confused when she heard her husband refer to a R10 note as a tiger. Image: siya_sityana

Source: Instagram

Marriages between people of different cultures, including interracial marriages, often come with many lessons about each other's food, customs, and the language and its slang. A, under the TikTok handle @the_sityanas, shared the fun moment on their page, showing how love can break language barriers.

It is beautiful to witness young married couples who fully embrace each other's culture, learning from each other in fun and often unexpected ways.

Why is an R10 note called a tiger?

In the clip, the young wife, holding a R10 note, asks her hubby why he calls it a tiger when it has a rhino on it. The husband laughs and reassures her that it's a tiger, and the wife, clearly confused, questions the name. Seeing that the husband isn't going to explain the reason behind the R10 island, she proceeds to ask their followers for an explanation. The couple's play back-and-forth left many in stitches.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA debates about money slang

The clip went viral, gaining 1.7M views, 1o7K likes and over 4K comments from social media users who were entertained by the duo. Many shared that the old R10 note did indeed feature a tiger before it was replaced with the rhino, while others explained that the tiger was simply a piece of kasi slang. Some shared that in Pretoria, R10 was commonly called a jacket.

A man laughed at his wife who was confused about a slang name for a R10 note. Image: siya_sityana

Source: Instagram

User @SOX🇿🇦 said:

"In Pretoria they call it a jacket."

User @Gatshenn commented:

"You'll never understand the logic. Welcome to our culture and traditions."

User @Sebenzile Mabayi shared:

"R10 had a tiger before the rhino 😂😂."

User @Waiks 93 added:

"I remember one day, there was a lady who sold the insides of a cow, the liver. lungs and intestines. This guy came carrying a R10 nd told the auntie, "Nozala ndicela amathumb' etiger (can I please have R10 tripe)."

User @Musa Bennert explained:

"Well, we call it tiger cause it's a small amount of money you can get to everyone. So, that means it moves fast from hand to hand."

User @dl014tshehla said:

"My sister, it's a tiger. the same reason why we call Aquafresh a Colgate."

3 Briefly News articles about money

A third-year student renovated her business premises with money she saved from her NSFAS allowance, leaving others motivated.

A broke student used her last money to buy a homeless woman a meal, after she stopped her and explained that she had not eaten in two days.

A local babe chose to buy an R10K Coach bag with the money she was supposed to buy a couch with, and many social media users.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News