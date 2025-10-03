A Zulu man working in America shared a candid video, dispelling myths about safety and offering crucial advice on living legally and respectfully in the US

The informative clip was shared on the video streaming platform TikTok, attracting massive views and comments from an engaged online community

Social media users thanked him for the valuable insights, with many asking follow-up questions about travel and accommodation costs

A KwaZulu-Natal man’s video offering practical advice on navigating life in America resonated strongly with social media users.

The informative clip, shared on TikTok by @sakhile_mthembu1, garnered massive views, likes, and comments from appreciative viewers who further followed with inquiries.

The video features the man, @sakhile_mthembu1, walking through a scenic American neighbourhood, while responding to common questions about safety. He emphasised that the most important step for anyone moving to the US is to obtain legal papers, stating that this immediately simplifies one's life.

The joy of being in a foreign country legally

He reminded his followers that, just as South Africans view others as foreigners, they are also considered foreigners in America, urging respect for local laws. He specifically warned against an arrogant attitude, especially in a country like America, stressing that it 'won't cut it.'

He then showcased his neighbourhood, revealing a beautiful residential area next to a serene lake. emphasising its safety and comfort. The man proudly stated that the agency places foreign workers in safe and pleasant locations, comparable to KwaZulu-Natal's Ballito and Zimbali. He also noted that it was within walking distance of town.

SA shows the man gratitude

The video garnered massive views, likes, and comments from social media users who thanked the man for his honesty and the valuable information. Many viewers followed up with more specific questions, such as whether the agency covers travel costs to America and accommodation expenses.

Others expressed relief, noting that it was not common for South Africans to be without proper documentation in foreign countries, contradicting a widespread stereotype.

User @Angie_lopha added:

"99.99 % of South Africans never travel without documents 💯."

User @John Puti asked:

"Do I need an English test to come there when using the agencies you mentioned?"

User @Mathully Magatsheni said:

"Siyabonga Mvelase kwande mfowethu (Thank you, brother, more blessings). We really need this information 🙏."

User @Nqobizitha asked:

"Does the agency provide flights to get to America, accommodation, food, etc, once there?

User @Jabu Masina commented:

"I was denied a B1-B2 visa for the second time. I feel like my dream is shattered. I am emotionally breaking. Yoh! No one prepares us for the trauma of attending the visa interviews 😭."

User @Nomonde Phindy shared:

"I can't wait 😊to get there."

Watch the TikTok video below:

