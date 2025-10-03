A South African man's TikTok video about the struggles of saving money has gone viral, sparking a national conversation about financial stress

He highlighted that the average income is consumed quickly, leaving little room for savings, and challenged the perception that struggling families are irresponsible with money

The clip resonated with many South Africans who shared their own experiences of financial stress and frustration in the comments section

A South African man has sparked a media feeding frenzy after a video of him explaining why saving has become nearly impossible for ordinary citizens went viral.

A man in South Africa unpacked the reality of financial stress, saving challenges, and the high cost of living in Mzansi. Image: @juanmichael.vdm98

His heartfelt words highlighted the financial struggles many households face, sparking widespread debate on the rising cost of living.

The man who goes by the TikTok handle @juanmichael.vdm98 began his video by stating bluntly that:

"No one is saving anymore, not because we are reckless, but because we are surviving."

He explained how the average income is quickly consumed before the month has even begun.

"You can’t save when your entire income disappears by the third of the month," he said in a video that he posted on 2 September 2025 on TikTok.

He broke down the daily reality for many South Africans in terms of rent, which he expressed takes up almost a third of a salary, groceries another third, and debt repayments consume the rest. What remains, @juanmichael.vdm98 noted, is often nothing, leaving people anxiously watching their phones in fear of yet another debit order notification.

He also challenged the perception that struggling families are irresponsible with money.

"People look at us like we are irresponsible, but what they don’t see is that it costs more to exist than we actually earn," he added.

In his closing remarks, social media user @juanmichael.vdm98, based in Vanderbijlpark, delivered a statement that resonated deeply with many people in Mzansi, stating:

"We are not bad with money, we just never had enough of it to begin with."

Social media users flooded the comments with agreements, many sharing their own experiences of financial stress.

The video has since opened up conversations around wages, debt, and affordability in South Africa, with many calling it a powerful reflection of the financial squeeze facing ordinary citizens today.

Man explained why saving in South Africa is impossible, sparking widespread debate. Image: @juanmichael.vdm98

Mzansi weighs in on SA’s financial struggles

South Africans reacted as they flooded the comments section, sharing their thoughts on the high cost of living in Mzansi.

Ants said:

"True, I can’t save, I’m living."

Free Khathi added:

"What a life we're going through, brother! That's why I don't worship money; it's cruel to me."

Ellah wrote:

"I love your honesty."

Rachel shared:

"I watch all of your videos and post them on my WhatsApp status for my manager to see."

Euphemia M commented:

"So deep and so true."

Nunu simply said:

"Indeed."

Watch the video below:

South Africans vent on the high cost of living in Mzansi

Briefly News reported that one lady shared her take on the cost of living in Mzansi as she expressed her sympathy for the average South African in this economy.

reported that one lady shared her take on the cost of living in Mzansi as she expressed her sympathy for the average South African in this economy. In a country where the cost of living rises daily, R100 no longer stretches as it used to. A group of South Africans shared their frustration, with many noting that it barely covers the basics.

One man in South Africa had had enough of the high cost of living and took to social media to vent his frustration, which many could relate to.

