A viral TikTok showed an alleged handwritten boarding pass from Zimbabwe that surprised viewers. Image: Mirsad Sarajlic, Robert Muckley

On 1 October 2025, content creator @psaflive posted a TikTok that left South Africans amused and puzzled. The video featured a photo of an alleged Zimbabwe plane boarding pass that appeared to be handwritten. The unusual sight raised questions about airline operations in Zimbabwe and quickly caught the attention of online viewers.

The post tapped into wider discussions about the struggling Zimbabwean economy and its impact on everyday life. Handwritten boarding passes seemed outdated, and many wondered whether the photo was real or part of a bigger joke. Either way, it reflected concerns about infrastructure and the challenges faced by travellers in the region.

Online reactions mixed humour with concern

Within hours, the video spread quickly across social media, gaining thousands of views and shares. The strange nature of the boarding pass made it an easy talking point, with people adding memes, jokes, and sarcastic remarks to the mix. Its virality showed how quickly unusual content can capture collective attention online.

The reactions combined both humour and worry, as South Africans laughed at the idea while also expressing concern about what it meant for safety and travel standards. The balance between comedy and criticism made the clip one of the more memorable viral moments of the week.

A shocking travel moment highlighted handwritten plane tickets linked to Zimbabwe’s economy

Mzansi reacted to the video

Annelia612 wrote:

"As black South Africans, we should not rejoice much. Zimbabwe was once doing well, but that country is where it is today because its politicians hate their citizens. They’re not different from our politicians. If things continue the way they are, we’ll find ourselves begging for jobs, if not our children. Our society is already dealing with inequality and poverty; let’s rather be harsh with our politicians."

Diana Kabi said:

"It’s giving Zimbabwe. 😩"

Layidzani Tapela commented:

"Guys, is this true? Because wow."

Ruva_rashe wrote:

"I don’t think it's really a big deal. I’m a student in Malaysia, and this has happened to me not in Zimbabwe, but in Malaysia, because the machines were down."

Chikomborelo wrote:,

"I’m sure someone is selling biscuits through the windows, too."

Thabo786 wrote:

"As a Zimbabwean, I would like to pronounce... 'Someone is against us.’”

Didi88 commented:

"Hard times don’t last."

Blessing said:

"Guys, destination, destination. That’s what matters. 😂"

Check out the TikTok video below:

