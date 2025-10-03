A man recorded himself shopping in a Cairo souk, showing South Africans how far R100 could go compared to back home

The video sparked discussions about inflation and the cost of living, as viewers noted how much more he managed to buy in Egypt

South Africans were left reflecting on their everyday struggles with money after the video became a talking point online

South Africans reacted strongly after seeing how R100 could stretch further in Egypt, leaving many to reflect on the rising cost of living at home.

A South African traveller filmed himself in a busy Cairo souk, showing locals what he bought with R100. Image: damiantravels98, Paul panayiotou

Source: Getty Images

On 5 August 2025, TikTok creator @damiantravels98 posted a video that quickly caught the attention of South Africans. In the clip, filmed at a Cairo souk in Egypt, he showed what R100 could buy compared to the rising costs back home. The video revealed him shopping for everyday items, filling his bag with snacks and essentials that would have cost far more in South Africa. His caption sparked instant conversations about inflation and the rand. He wrote:

“This is what R100 buys you in a Cairo souk, Egypt, prices will shock you!”

The video displayed an eye-opening shopping list: two packs of potato chips, a soft drink, juice, bottled water, deodorant spray and other snacks. The amount of goods he managed to buy for just R100 highlighted the purchasing power of the rand in Egypt compared to South Africa. Many viewers noted that the same amount of money would barely cover a few items in local stores. The contrast was striking, especially as the cost of living in South Africa continues to rise. The post quickly became more than just a travel diary; it became a point of comparison for everyday struggles South Africans face.

The rising cost of living in South Africa

Within two days, the post had already gone viral, attracting over 1,900 likes and hundreds of comments. Many South Africans jumped into the conversation, using the video to compare prices back home. TikTok users highlighted how shocking it was to see just how much R100 could stretch in another country, while some pointed out that inflation in South Africa has been eroding their daily budgets. The video wasn’t just entertainment; it became a reference point for the frustrations many have around money and survival in tough economic times.

The reactions were strong and emotional. Some South Africans expressed admiration for the creator for showing them such an honest comparison, while others felt saddened that R100 had so little value at home. The sense of pride in seeing the rand stretch elsewhere clashed with the reality of struggling with rising food and household expenses in South Africa. The viral moment captured both curiosity and concern, showing how a simple shopping video could reflect bigger economic truths.

A TikTok screenshot showing the viral video of R100 shopping in Egypt sparked conversations online. Image: damiantravels98

Source: TikTok

Mzansi reacted to the video

Phoenix commented:

“Those items in South Africa would have made the total of R300.”

PamperT wrote:

“I still say that food is overpriced in South Africa and food retailers are not regulated.”

Tarbany said:

“Those bottles of water alone would have finished R100 in SA.”

TVmuny said:

“Here in SA, one apple R10, Valpre water 500ml R15, Two × Simba 750g R52, Two × apple juice R15 R100 gone.”

sinetteomran wrote:

“Wow, enjoy Egypt. Ek woon in Cairo.”

NJANDIN commented:

“Unamanga Norway's London.”

Dot said:

“We, as Nigerians we should move there.”

Ntando Shazi wrote:

“Yoh, they are cheap, bro.”

Vest commented:

“How many black label carrypacks? 🤔 In a R100.”

