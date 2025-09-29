A couple compared grocery prices between South Africa and Zimbabwe, revealing hefty price differences

The couple found that basic items like toilet paper and cheesecake cost nearly three times more in Zimbabwe

Social media users were shocked by the massive price differences, with some suggesting people could buy goods at retail price in SA and sell them in Zimbabwe for 100% profit

A couple compared the prices of groceries in Zimbabwe with those in South Africa. Images: @danielandingridrose

Source: TikTok

A couple has left social media users shocked after comparing grocery prices between South Africa and Zimbabwe, showing massive differences in the cost of living between the two countries. The video, originally shared by TikTok creators @danielandingridrose and reposted by Facebook page @HavokZWInternational on 23 September 2025, shows the reality of shopping in both nations.

Daniel decided to visit stores in Zimbabwe, and Ingrid compared prices in the same shop in South Africa, checking prices on identical items. The results were eye-opening, with Zimbabwe's prices being much higher across almost every product they checked.

The first item they compared was Kellogg's Coco Pops cereal. In Zimbabwe, the 500-gram box costs $10.50, which converts to R182.10. Meanwhile, in South Africa, the same product costs R76.99, which is only $4.44. That's more than double the price in Zimbabwe for the same cereal.

The price gaps continued with other products. A nine-roll pack of Rose Collection two-ply toilet paper costs $11 in Zimbabwe, which works out to R190.77. In South Africa, the same product costs R89.99, which is just $5.19. Daniel pointed out that this wasn't even the three-ply version, making the price difference even more shocking.

Perhaps the most dramatic comparison came with cheesecake. In Zimbabwe, a cheesecake costs $17, which equals roughly R300. In South Africa, the same cheesecake costs just R78, prompting Daniel to ask:

"Isn't that daylight robbery?"

A couple in SA compared prices of certain groceries in SA vs Zimbabwe. Images: @danielandingridrose

Source: TikTok

SA and Zim react to price comparison

The comments section was filled with people sharing their thoughts on the massive price differences:

@Msoro Bhangu asked:

"How much is the cost of bread in Zimbabwe compared to South Africa?"

@Tony Sabi suggested:

"So one can literally buy goods at retail price in SA and sell in Zim at the going retail price and get 100% profit!"

@Redemer Magwere explained:

"Good idea, but wrong interpretation. All those goods are imported, remember there is transport and duty included."

@Rapelang Wilson Nare questioned:

"What about the Zimbabwe dollar? Not US dollar."

@Jenny Makiwa requested:

"Can you please compare normal staple food and not imports?"

@Ronald Mandizvidza noted:

"That's why fewer people buy from shops like PnP and opt for the tuckshops."

@Terry Chim confirmed:

"It's crazy in Zim. R60 cheese block is $10 (R180) in Spar."

Overall cost of living comparison

According to experts at My Life Elsewhere, Zimbabwe is 12.4% more expensive than South Africa overall. Housing costs are 50.6% more expensive in Zimbabwe, childcare is 47.5% higher, and transportation costs 30.0% more. Groceries are 19.9% more expensive in Zimbabwe compared to South Africa.

Content creators @danielandingridrose showed how the only areas where Zimbabwe is cheaper are restaurants, which are 26.2% less expensive, and clothing, which costs 46.4% less. However, for everyday essentials like groceries and household items, Zimbabweans face much higher prices, which explains why many people shop from smaller tuckshops instead of major supermarket chains.

Watch the Facebook clip below:

Other stories about people in Zimbabwe

Briefly News recently reported on a UK woman's grocery shopping experience in Zimbabwe at what she called the biggest supermarket in Harare, but what surprised viewers most wasn't the size but something else about modern shopping facilities.

recently reported on a UK woman's grocery shopping experience in Zimbabwe at what she called the biggest supermarket in Harare, but what surprised viewers most wasn't the size but something else about modern shopping facilities. Zimbabwean health workers created virtual clinics to assist citizens in South Africa after Operation Dudula denied them healthcare access, but what South Africans questioned wasn't the need but something about the legality of the system.

A UK woman complained about deodorant costs in Zimbabwe after finding it priced at $2.80, but how locals explained their survival strategies revealed something unexpected about adapting to high prices.

Source: Briefly News