A beauty content creator revealed she started her own makeup brand for less than R500 by ordering 10 lip glosses from a supplier on Alibaba

The woman also purchased lashes, lip liners, and packaging boxes, spending a total of R2,326 with shipping

The video went viral with over 100,000 views as South Africans praised her for not gatekeeping the information

A young woman shared a video showing how people can start their own makeup brands on AliBaba. Images: @namolinah

Source: Instagram

A beauty content creator has left South Africans amazed after revealing exactly how she started her own makeup brand for less than R500. The video, shared by @namolinah on 28 September 2025, breaks down every cost and shows aspiring entrepreneurs that starting a beauty business doesn't need thousands of rands.

The fashion and beauty content creator explained in her viral video that she launched her own lip gloss line called "Namolinah" using Alibaba, an online shopping platform that connects buyers with manufacturers. She wore her own products in the video, including her branded eyelashes and lip liner, to prove the quality of what she created.

In the video, she shows off her lip gloss in different colours, all branded with her own name and packaged in custom boxes. She explained that the investment was very affordable, with 10 lip glosses costing just $25, which equals R434.

Breaking down the full costs, the content creator showed she purchased 10 lip glosses for R434, 10 lashes for R434, 10 lip liners for R209, and 20 packaging boxes for R174. Her total order with shipping came to R2,326, which equals $134.

However, she offered her followers an even better deal by sharing her discount code "ALINAMO30", which gives first-time Alibaba users $30 off purchases over $100. Using this code brings the total down to just $104, which is approximately R1,800, less than R2,000 for everything needed to start a makeup brand.

A young woman shared a video explaining how she started her own makeup brand with AliBaba, costing under R500. Images: @namolinah

Source: TikTok

SA praises woman for sharing business plug

The comments section was filled with grateful South Africans who appreciated her transparency:

@Millicent Crochets praised:

"One thing about this lady, she doesn't gatekeep."

@Innocentia_T noted:

"Yes, Alibaba is affordable. But the shipping cost, goodness..."

@Vulanie_N asked:

"As for me, I want to support you. How do I place an order?"

@Tshegofatso Mokgadit gushed:

"We don't deserve you. Is there a plug you don't have? I stan you, Queen."

@Gqamile was curious:

"Where did you buy your hair?"

@BodyToned.SkinHydrated praised:

"Your make-up, hair, nails... Oh, woman!"

Starting a beauty brand affordably

The woman mentioned that she made a full free YouTube video on how to start the business, sharing all the supplier information, shipping details, and everything aspiring business owners need to know. She also left the link to the exact supplier in her bio for anyone interested in starting their own makeup line.

Content creator @namolinah showed that with less than R500 for the first product order and under R2,000 for everything, including packaging and shipping, anyone can launch their own beauty brand. For those needing help with logo design, packaging design, or website creation, she recommended contacting Andrea Cliff Consultants for professional branding assistance.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Other people sharing plugs in SA

Briefly News recently reported on a Cape Town fashion content creator who bought R2,000 heels for just R200 at an outlet store, but what she revealed about the current pricing on all shoes and dresses had people calling it "probably illegal".

recently reported on a Cape Town fashion content creator who bought R2,000 heels for just R200 at an outlet store, but what she revealed about the current pricing on all shoes and dresses had people calling it "probably illegal". A Cape Town woman who works for a campaign sourcing company begged content creators to do something with their social media bios, but her advice had South Africans warning about serious safety risks.

A woman shared a Pretoria warehouse plug selling trendy, high-end looking clothes at low prices, but what people called her for not gatekeeping the location showed true appreciation for women supporting women.

Source: Briefly News