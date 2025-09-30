A woman shared a detailed grocery haul video, showing how she spent nearly R4,000 across two major South African retailers for a relatively small volume of goods

The informative clip was shared on TikTok, where it attracted massive views and comments from social media users who had much to say

Social media users were stunned by the low volume of groceries for such a large sum, sparking a collective debate about South Africa's rising food costs.

A woman’s grocery haul video captured the attention of social media users, highlighting the raw reality of modern food inflation.

The clip, shared by TikTok user @kalidreyer, ignited a widespread response and sparked a frustrated discussion on social media.

The woman, TikTok user @kalidreyer, started her video by meticulously detailing her spending: R2,940 at Checkers, and R920 at Woolworths, bringing her total expenditure close to R4,000. She then began showing her purchases, including staples such as a 6-pack of lactose-free milk and a 3-litre liquid laundry detergent.

The shrinking value of the rand

The haul also contained a 24-pack of toilet rolls, two loaves of bread, avocados, and a new braai tong. She displayed various proteins and household goods: boneless chicken thighs, two packs of chicken schnitzels, and a 12-pack of organic eggs.

The specialised items from Woolworths included naartjies, garlic bread, sauces, churrito rice, a small pack of sausage, and mince. She concluded by mentioning that despite spending so much, she still needed to visit a local butchery for her essential meats like steak, chops, and boerewors.

SA debates about the cost of food

The woman's feed was flooded with comments from social media users who lamented the shrinking value of the rand. Many recalled that 20 years back, R4,000 would have purchased ten times the volume of groceries, fueling a debate about the current cost of living.

Some users observing the quantity of the goods asked if she would still need to restock her groceries soon, joking that she had bought miniatures.

Others offered financial advice, suggesting alternative stores and chains such as Food Lovers Market and Pick 'n Pay, claiming that their deals were much more affordable.

User @Chané said:

"We live on R3500 worth of groceries per month for two adults and two cats 😅. We only buy specials and mostly buy at Food Lovers Market."

User @Kathleen_ commented:

"Honestly, no Muesli comes near the Woolies Muesli. It's so, so good🌸."

User @Motshegoa shared:

"Mine comes down to 6K and only two of us. That excludes top-ups, yho, groceries are expensive."

User @Q shared:

"We spend about 19K a month on food for 4 people."

User @tobeornottobe126 advised:

"Try Food Lovers and 1Up or Pick'n Pay. Check for specials."

User @careypeyper669 asked and commented:

"Do you need weekly top-ups? What is the actual monthly cost, because when I sat and did the math, I was paying R6K and not R4k, like I believed. When I tried to be disciplined and bring it down, I realised there is no way to eat healthy, minimal processed food, without spending this much. I resorted to making my own yoghurt and sourdough bread, but the cost of groceries just keeps going up. Cat food went up R50 a bag between August and now."

User @Boiii shared:

"Yoh!😭! Everything is like miniatures😭."

Watch the TikTok video below:

