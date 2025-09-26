A TikTok creator shared a Pretoria store that sells trendy clothes similar to high-end brands at low prices

The viral video quickly spread online as many South Africans appreciated the affordable fashion find

Reactions online showed gratitude for the plug, with people eager to explore the warehouse themselves

South Africans praised a TikTok plug for a Pretoria store selling stylish clothes at affordable prices.

A Pretoria TikTok plug revealed a warehouse with stylish clothes similar to high-end brands at factory prices. Image: @theeoriginaljay

Source: TikTok

A fashion content creator and TikTok user @theeoriginaljay posted a video on 25 September 2025 that unlocked a major fashion find for South Africans. In the clip, she revealed Branded Warehouse in Pretoria Central, where shoppers can pick up high-end clothing labels at factory prices. Within less than a day, the video had already gained thousands of likes and shares, as many rushed to find out more about this budget-friendly shopping spot.

The creator showed off racks of stylish items, from trendy basics to statement pieces that mirrored popular international brands. With names similar to Zara and other sought-after labels, the store offered shoppers a chance to grab fashionable items without the steep costs usually attached to them. For many, the video was more than just a plug; it was a way of opening access to luxury-inspired fashion on a local scale.

Affordable fashion finds at Branded Warehouse

The response online was immediate, with the video gathering over 11,000 likes and more than 2,000 shares in under a day. The numbers showed just how much South Africans are eager for affordable fashion options, especially when they can get stylish clothing at a fraction of retail prices. Many TikTok users marked the video as a lifesaver, seeing it as an opportunity to stay trendy without straining their budgets.

In the comments, users expressed gratitude to the creator for sharing the find. Some highlighted how much they appreciated seeing a plug that felt useful and practical, while others mentioned their excitement to check out the store in person. The video ultimately struck a balance between entertainment and everyday value, reminding South Africans that affordable fashion doesn’t have to compromise on quality or style.

A Pretoria fashion warehouse became the talk of TikTok for its affordable yet stylish finds. Image: @theeoriginaljay

Source: TikTok

Mzansi reacted to the video

PhillyS wrote:

“Lol mara, this place is expensive. You might as well go to Zara.”

Neo said:

“Yey, those brown heels!”

Phuti commented:

“Don’t you have another store around JHB?”

Valentia Mswazi wrote:

“The quality of their jeans is top tier.”

Afaba said:

“Crying in CPT.”

Simone Welff commented:

“Oh, I miss JHB for this place!”

Lirah_jones911 wrote:

“This one looks so organised compared to the Joburg one.”

Rahmah said:

“All these items are so good and the quality?”

Check out the TikTok video below:

3 other Briefly News stories about plugs

A content creator shared her clever hack for creating expensive-looking feather cushions using R50 cushions from Pep Home or Sheet Street instead of paying R800 for originals.

A Johannesburg content creator shared a viral TikTok video revealing where to find cakes that taste exactly like Woolworths quality but at much cheaper prices.

A Port Elizabeth mother shared her discovery of Woolworths boys' sneakers marked down to just R120 at Mad Price Warehouse.

Source: Briefly News