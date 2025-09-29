A viral TikTok showed 1980s prices in South Africa compared to now, highlighting drastic changes in everyday essentials

The video drew thousands into conversations about inflation, affordability, and how life has shifted across generations

It reminded viewers of the long-term effects of inflation on basic groceries and even big purchases like cars

South Africans reflected on how inflation has reshaped their everyday lives, with both the old and the young comparing past affordability to today’s rising costs.

A slideshow of South African 1980s prices compared to today’s costs sparked discussion about inflation. Image: Guido Mieth, Picture Alliance

A slideshow posted by TikTok user @basscatalogue on 12 August 2025 sparked conversation about South Africa’s rising cost of living. The post compared everyday prices from the 1980s with current prices, leaving viewers stunned by the drastic difference. It showed how basic groceries and even cars were far cheaper back then, fuelling talk about inflation and how life has become more expensive.

The images revealed surprising details, such as a Toyota Cressida costing less than R8,000, a 2kg bag of rice costing around R3,00, and washing powder at R2,00. In contrast, those same products now sell for over R40 and more than R60, respectively. The comparisons painted a clear picture of how inflation has shaped South Africa’s economy and impacted the everyday lives of ordinary citizens.

Social media reactions and viral spread

Within days, the video had gained strong traction with thousands of shares and discussions online. People from different generations joined the conversation, using the images as proof of how prices had shifted drastically over the decades. For many, it was a reminder of the long-term impact of inflation on food, essentials, and living costs.

Comments reflected both nostalgia and frustration. Older viewers remembered how affordable things once were, while younger South Africans felt the reality of paying far more for the same goods today. The video became a talking point that brought people together to reflect on how life has changed, sparking both humour and serious reflection.

A comparison of rice, washing powder, and other essentials from decades ago showed how inflation changed spending. Image: @basscatalogue

Mzansi reacted to the video

Saajoshaik added:

“The days when our Rand had value.”

Panda wrote:

“That cars are still too expensive for me. 😂”

Mthabi. Z said:

“My dad bought his first car with R400, second hand. 😂😂”

Ridg3o_3.2 wrote:

“When RSA was a first-world country.”

And_She_Did added:

“And people then still complained it was expensive.”

User7690_1 said:

“Back then, we didn’t have inflation; our currency had a lot of value like the US.”

That boy added:

“I was born in the wrong generation. 😐”

DA.FARMIL wrote:

“Dammit, this hurts, guys… 2025 and look, our future kids have us to blame… NAPAL GEN Z appointed a new constitution by force.”

Boo Hoo Radley commented:

“So a Toyota Corolla used to cost the equivalent of 2005 cans of Doom, it now costs the equivalent of 11054 cans of Doom.”

