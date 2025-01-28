South African inflation has drastically increased over the years from 1995 to 2025

This rise is attributed to global events, increased costs of farming essentials a weaker rand, and climate change

People in Mzansi reacted as they flooded the comments section expressing their thoughts

R100 tends to buy you less at the beginning of 2025 than it should have thirty years ago due to the recent spike in food prices, even if inflation has risen by over 414% since 1995.

Mzansi reacted to the inflation increase from 1995 to 2025." Image: Westend61 and RapidEye

Source: Getty Images

SA has chest pains over grocery costs: 30 years ago vs now

According to Business Tech a mix of domestic and international variables affects inflation in South Africa. Two significant global events in recent years have made inflationary pressures worse. South Africa's inflation is influenced by both internal and foreign factors.

In recent years, inflationary pressures have gotten harsher due to two major world events. The Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022 caused food and fuel prices to soar worldwide.

CHECK OUT: Register for a FREE copywriting portfolio webinar. Earn more in 2025.

Due to a cascading effect, these problems increased the cost of necessities and put more burden on South African consumers' finances.

The average annual consumer price inflation rate by the end of 2024 was 4.4%, which was significantly higher than the 2023 average of 6.0%.

This was partially caused by notable decreases in fuel prices earlier in the year, which momentarily reduced inflationary pressures. Rising gas prices in late 2024 and early 2025 are predicted to rekindle inflationary fears, therefore these alleviation efforts were short-lived.

The value of R100 and the prices of goods

Statistics South Africa reports long-term consumer price inflation, using CPI headline indexes to calculate equivalent buying power of R100 between 1995 and 2025. To calculate today's value, multiply R100 by 2025 CPI divided by 1995 CPI.

Food inflation in South Africa has surpassed overall inflation, with eggs experiencing a 989% price increase since 1995. Staples like white bread and milk have also seen a 787% and 624% increase, respectively.

This rise is attributed to global events, increased costs of farming essentials, a weaker rand, and climate change. A comparison table from four major retailers shows that only one item, Sta-soft, has increased above inflation. The total cost of these items has risen significantly over the years

SA reacts to grocery prices

The online community flooded the comments section expressing their thoughts on the grocery prices saying:

Mampuru Morwamakoti Dimo said:

"Slowly but slowly R100 replaced R10 and we don't know how we arrived there."

Ayanda Hlongwane added:

"Also, filter how much were salarying back in 1995."

Juann Strauss expressed:

"I could buy a pack of Embassy 20s AND two Lion Lagers from a shebeen for R10. Not even 1995. This was in 2000 when I was in matric."

Mercedes Ben shared:

"Biggest note will be R2000 ......yasis."

Mzansi reacted to the inflation increase from 1995 to 2025. Image: RapidEye

Source: Getty Images

Inflation challenges in South Africa

Briefly News reported in another story that food prices in South Africa have increased to an all-time high.

reported in another story that food prices in South Africa have increased to an all-time high. Consumer inflation fell to its lowest level in four years, but South Africans don’t see a difference.

Inflation has increased by almost 4,000% since 1980. Using a consumer price index, we see what R100 could buy you in 1980 versus today.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News