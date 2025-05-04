Food prices in South Africa have gone up despite a marked decrease in inflation this year

The Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity's April 2025 household Affordability Index showed that consumers spent an average of R5,420 to fill up a food basket

South Africans blamed supermarkets and accused them of ripping consumers off, and demanded that the government regulate supermarkets

JOHANNESBURG — Even though inflation went down in March 2025, food prices have gone up, and South Africans spend more than R5,000 on groceries per month.

How much do South Africans spend on groceries?

According to Business Report, the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity (PMBEJD) released the Household Affordability Index for April 2025. The data showed that consumers had to fork out an extra R90 for food. Consumers spent R5,329.36 on groceries in March. The amount increased to R5,420.30 in April.

PMBJED also found that of the 44 foods monitored, 20 decreased in price and 24 increased in price. The foods that increased in price by 5% or more include potatoes, onions, beef, tomatoes, fish, spinach, cabbage, carrots, oranges, bananas and green peppers. Foods that went up by 2% or more include Cremora, apricot jam, beef tripe, maize meal, full cream milk and brown bread.

South Africans struggling to get by

The PMBJED also found that the minimum wage for a general worker, which increased in February, is not enough to afford a family of four a basic nutritional food baset. In a scenario where the average worker who works 19 days, earning R4,376 and spends 58.6% of their salary on electricity and transport, the remaining is divided into four, meaning that one person eats food totalling R453.28 per month.

What did South Africans say?

Netizens commenting on IOL's Facebook post were dejected and lamented the cost of food.

Karin Vermaak Heroux said:

"It is time that stores are investigated for their prices. We are being ripped off."

Liz Rudy said:

"I could buy two trolleys full of food at Pick n Pay for R1500 in 2000. Now that gets you three packets of groceries."

Wesley Erasmus said:

"Government needs to focus more on monitoring and regulating these major retailers. they are quick to increase prices for various factors, but very slow to decrease prices for the same reasons."

Bradley Babie Arendse said:

"While fuel prices are high, food will always go up even if inflation drops."

Sehowa Filla Makgamatha said:

"This industry is not properly regulated. They do as they please, increasing prices as they like."

Alexandra Kayle said:

"Retailers need their pricing to be regulated."

Jenny Van said:

"Most foods cost more every month. Will these increases ever stop?"

South Africans compare food prices from 2015

In a related article, Briefly News reported that South Africans were emotional when a TikTok user compared food prices from 2015 to 2025. The TikTokker posted a video showing a food pamphlet.

The pamphlet, from a supermarket, showed that food was markedly cheaper than it currently is. Netizens reminisced on the economy in 2015.

"Zuma's economy didn't disappoint," a netizen said.

