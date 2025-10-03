An American tourist was left amazed after stepping into Baywest Mall in the Eastern Cape and sharing the experience online

His surprise highlighted the difference between common perceptions about Africa and the reality of South Africa’s development.

The video sparked pride among South Africans who were happy to see their infrastructure showcased to the world

South Africans were proud to see Baywest Mall receive attention, using the video to challenge stereotypes about their country.

A surprised American visitor captured his first moments walking inside Baywest Mall in the Eastern Cape. Image: @returnchronicles

Source: TikTok

An American tourist shared his surprise after visiting Baywest Mall in the Eastern Cape, with the video posted by TikTok user @returnchronicles on 10 August 2025. In the clip, the man expressed amazement at the massive size and modern features of the shopping centre. He walked through the mall, showcasing various stores and items that caught his attention. His reaction reflected the gap between what many outsiders expect of African countries and the reality of South Africa’s developed infrastructure.

The video carried extra weight because it challenged long-held stereotypes. Many South Africans who saw the video pointed out how often people abroad assume the continent is only rural or underdeveloped. The Baywest Mall, with its wide range of stores and modern design, stood out as proof of the progress and growth within South Africa. The man’s response also highlighted the cultural exchange happening when visitors see parts of the country that differ from the narrow perceptions often held in the West.

The beauty of Eastern Cape

The tourist also showed some beautiful parts of the Eastern Cape, including going to the beach and the village side, away from the hustle and bustle, to enjoy nature. The video quickly gained attention, with South Africans jumping into the comments to defend their country and educate the visitor. They reminded him that South Africa has long had world-class shopping centres, hotels, and other modern facilities. Many took pride in how the mall was presented, and the speed at which the video spread showed how invested people were in reshaping the global view of their home.

Viewers’ reactions were mostly positive, with many laughing at the idea that Africa is still wrongly seen as just the jungle. Some used the moment to express pride in local developments, while others pointed out that it’s not unusual for foreigners to be shocked by such infrastructure. The video turned into a conversation about perception, reality, and the importance of showing the modern side of South Africa to the world.

A screenshot of Baywest Mall showed the large interiors and retail spaces that impressed the American traveller. Image: @returnchronicles

Source: TikTok

Mzansi reacted to the video

Ta oddz said:

“Welcome home, George. I like your view/perception about what needs to be done to the park.”

Kalashnikov wrote:

“I got married 3 years ago to a Xhosa man, and I'm a typical Johannesburg girl from Soweto. I moved to Gqeberha last year, and I don't regret anything about my move. 🥰 It's nice to be here. ☺️ Give yourself a chance to experience the beautiful and clean side of the Eastern Cape, and its coastline is clean. 🥰🥰🥰”

Kamsiyochukwu baby Paris commented:

“Wow, you are in my hometown, PE, a clean city, proud of my home town.”

Lucan05 said:

“Baywest Mall is one of my favourite malls, it's dope, PE will always be in my heart. Boardwalk, oh my God, the views are amazing. 🔥💯”

VocalFacts wrote:

“Nah, Fam, you haven't been to the Garden Route. That's not clean, brother, trust me.”

PK commented:

“Dude, you should come there when the Springboks play. That food court gets packed with people.”

Emmanuel nee enrico 🇿🇦 said:

“2020 lockdown, I went to Port Elizabeth from Cpt and fell in love with PE. I rode a bicycle for days. Familiarise myself with the seafront. Glorious holiday.”

TnT That's A Good One P wrote:

“I grew up in Pretoria but was born in Uitenhage. Pretoria is only messy in the west and some north regions of the city.”

