South African radio personality Sizwe Dhlomo was taken aback by a Zimbabwean airline boarding pass

An X user posted a handwritten boarding pass by Fly Air Zimbabwe, and this had many people floored

Many people were stunned by this, as many more people showed other airlines' handwritten passes

Sizwe Dhlomo laughed at a Zimbabwean airline's handwritten boarding pass. Image: Sizwe Dhlomo

This is not something you see every day! Radio personality Sizwe Dhlomo hilariously responded to a handwritten boarding pass.

An X user @CrimeWatchZA posted a handwritten boarding pass by Fly Air Zimbabwe on Wednesday, 1 October 2025.

This caught Dhlomo's attention, who then reacted with, "Lol". Check out the post below:

Sizwe, who is notorious for flaunting his wealth, did not say much. However his post drew hilarious responses from users, while other defended the airline sayig system errors do sometimes happen.

How SA feels about the boarding pass

Below are some of the hilarious reactions:

@Mrs_Gcaba laughed:

"Buy the airline and shut it down for good."

@Thandzlk stated:

"Guys, Sizwe is laughing at us. This government doesn't tire of embarrassing us worldwide."

@valezvee cried:

"Zimbabwe can't be a real place, imagine this being your first time flying, and you wanna post your ticket."

@Fav_Unc

"Reminds me of the Swaziland Covid permit."

@mtakababa007

"Even lobola letters are no longer sent like this."

@hiddensecretes replied:

"@matinyarare, they are lying about your country in broad daylight."

@thapelo_topman replied:

"And then my brother, @matinyarare will try to tell us how Zim is advanced, while he's trying to get SA citizenship."

@Breakbeats_SA exclaimed:

"Damn, and to think the printer is older than the aeroplane!"

@Gladstone_SA laughed:

"They are still pushing analogue."

Meanwhile, @deemativ defended the airline:

"Nothing unusual. Most people never leave their villages. They don't travel. When a system collapses, which always happens, life must go on. It's a small glitch. A few minutes or hours, it's up and running. How many times have you gone to Home Affairs and you are told the system is down, come back tomorrow? These guys are saying system down or not, planes must move."

@MitchPlayer responded:

"Those defending this are justifying rubbish! Those were based on system issues. Also, even though handwritten, they’re still done on paper with airline branding and colours. The Zim one is a no-name. They cut out plain A4 paper to write those boarding passes."

@HairyQuagmire added:

"Ticketing systems temporarily go down. Waiting for them to be fixed can result in major delays. It's more common than we'd like to think."

