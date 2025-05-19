Miss Universe Zimbabwe Lyshanda Moyas was crowned at a glamorous event in Harare on May 17, 2025, succeeding Sakhile Dube

Zimbabweans are sharing their thoughts on the newly crowned Miss Universe Zimbabwe, Lyshanda Moyas, on social media. The 26-year-old beauty queen was crowned at a glamorous event held in the capital, Harare, on Saturday, May 17, 2025.

Miss Universe Zimbabwe Lyshanda Moyas has sparked a heated debate online.

Source: Instagram

Zimbabweans react to Miss Universe Zim

Social media users love sharing their unfiltered opinions whenever a new queen is crowned. Zimbabweans have flooded social media to share thoughts on the newly crowned Miss Universe, Lyshanda Moyas.

Lyshanda, who was crowned over the weekend, takes over from Sakhile Dube, who represented the country at the Miss Universe pageant in Mexico last year. Before the end of her reign, Sakhile shared a heartfelt message thanking her fans for their support.

Fans have reacted to the new Miss Universe Zimbabwe, Lyshanda Moyas.

Source: Instagram

Lyshanda was crowned Miss Universe Zimbabwe at a glittering ceremony attended by the who's who of Zimbabwe's entertainment, beauty, and fashion industries, including former First Lady Grace Mugabe and Diamond & Dolls star Paloma Mlunjwana. South African actress Connie Ferguson also graced the event as a guest judge.

The news on Lyshanda Moyas' crowning was shared on the microblogging site X, formerly Twitter, by @HeraldZimbabwe with the caption:

"Lyshanda Moyas crowned Miss Universe Zimbabwe 2025."

Fans react to the new Miss Universe Zim

Social media users seem to have mixed reactions to the new Miss Universe Zimbabwe. Some commented about her looks, while others said her name did not sound Zimbabwean.

Some fans congratulated the beauty queen and predicted that she would bring home the Miss Universe crown.

@Munhuwenyamaa said:

"So many questions arise from the name. Congratulations anyway."

@Brynmac2 commented:

"We don't have surname Moyas in Zimbabwe, plus with that big forehead, how did she win? 😏"

@VMusinachirevo wrote:

"Probably her beauty is hidden somewhere."

@tshongogwe81 added:

"This name ain't Zimbabwean."

@Brian5597414957 noted:

"Makeup, especially excessive makeup, needs to be banned in these competitions. Some contestants undergo a transformation likened to AI."

@ndouwhisper said:

"Go and represent Zimbabwe well. We finished top 30 last year, go and improve from there."

@jackie_hussein wrote:

"Stunning. Congratulations, Lyshanda."

@RelordingIt noted:

"She is winning Miss Universe this one."

