Miss Universe Zimbabwe, Sakhile Dube, expressed gratitude to her supporters as her reign ended

The Zimbabwean model reflected on how representing her country at the Miss Universe pageant in Mexico transformed her life, helping her build lasting relationships and personal growth

Fans praised Dube for her resilience and proud representation of Zimbabwe, flooding her social media with heartfelt messages

Miss Universe Zimbabwe, Sakhile Dube, has expressed heartfelt gratitude to her fans and supporters as her journey comes to an end. The beauty queen made waves at the Miss Universe pageant in Mexico last year.

Sakhile Dube's reign as Miss Universe Zimbabwe is coming to an end. Image: Hector Vivas

Miss Universe Zim bids farewell to crown

Zimbabwean model Sakhile Dube has reflected on her reign as Miss Universe as she prepares to officially hand over the crown. The star made headlines when she proudly represented her country and the African continent at the glamorous event in November last year. The model who managed to get to the top 30 even had to set the record about her heritage straight.

Taking to her Facebook page, the 28-year-old model admitted that Miss Universe Zimbabwe transformed her life. She added that the position has helped her meet new people, forge special relationships and understand the true meaning of resilience. Part of her post read:

“As I prepare to hand over the Miss Universe Zimbabwe crown in just a month, I can’t help but reflect on how this incredible journey has transformed my life. 🏆 From personal growth to advocating for causes close to my heart, every moment has been a stepping stone towards empowerment and self-discovery.

” I've met inspiring individuals, forged lifelong friendships, and learned the true meaning of resilience and confidence. This experience has taught me that beauty goes beyond appearances; it’s about using our voices to uplift others and celebrate our unique identities.“

Fans bid farewell to their favourite Miss Universe Zim

Social media users flooded Sakhile’s page with heartfelt messages. Many praised the model for believing in herself and for flying the Zimbabwean flag high.

@Patrick Mavros said:

“You’ve made us all incredibly proud 🤍”

@Rejoice Ndlovu commented:

“Our very own queen ❤️🔥❤️ thank you, Zie for raising our flag.”

@Katherine Aaliyah added:

“You are the best model that ever graced that pageant... Fell in love with you on the first day... In my eyes you will always be one of the greatest. Thank you for holding the flag up high ❤️🌟”

@Alice Kamujula wrote:

“It's going to be hard for the next candidate to win our hearts over... you were the best we ever had ❤️❤️”

Sakhile Dube has bid farewell to the Miss Universe Zimbabwe crown. Image: @sakky_zie

