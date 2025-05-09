A brave Miss SA 2025 contestant from George is inspiring Mzansi with her story of courage and self-love

Jade Sateria, a transgender woman, took the bold step, hoping that her participation would change lives and redefine the future of beauty pageants

Briefly News had the opportunity to speak to the determined lady who made it into the top 30 of the national pageant, and she gave us an insight into her world

A young transgender woman shared that she entered the Miss SA contest to show others that anything is possible as long as they believe. Image: Supplied

Jade Sateria, a 25-year-old contestant from George, Western Cape, is shaking things up in the top 30 finalists of the Miss SA 2025 pageant, not just for the crown, but to rewrite the game and make history. The young lady is a transgender woman who says her journey is built on pain, survival and purpose, from facing abuse for living her truth to now inspiring the nation.

Jade, who holds a Master’s Certificate in Journalism from Agence France-Presse and a BA in Communication Science degree, is using the Miss SA platform to uplift members of the LGBTQIA+ community, young and old women who feel left out as if they don't belong in our societies.

Life growing up in George

Briefly News spoke to Jade about how her upbringing in George shaped her passion for advocacy and visibility. She acknowledged that things were not easy, as she not only had to learn to survive as a trans girl but also had to face bullies at school and endure the name-calling.

"George was a double-edged sword, a small town that could cradle you or cut you, depending on who you dared to be. As a trans girl, I learned fast: visibility isn't optional, it's survival. I refuse to let poverty or petty taunts define me. I taught myself to stand out, unapologetically me, I'd say.

"At school, they threw the 'M' word at me; in high school, I was just their entertainment. But at varsity, I flipped the script, mastermind in class, queen of extra-murals. George showed me the invisible kids, the silenced voices, and lit my fire for advocacy."

The graduate said she was living proof that anyone can turn their tears into victory, survive the worst environments and become the best they can be, and she is proof of that.

The young lady has always pushed boundaries, unlocking doors to realise her full potential while caring deeply for others. Her drive has put her on boards, such as the Cape Town NGO and Pascap Trust, which she's been part of since 2012.

University was where the gorgeous lady rewrote the script and fought hard to be the person she wanted to be. Image: Jade Laurel Cástijo Sateria

The decision to enter Miss SA 2025

We were keen to know the moment the self-driven lady realised she wanted to enter Miss SA 2025, while knowing she might face criticism. She said:

"It took years of steering me, emotionally, physically, until last year, when Mia Malan, the first deaf woman, won Miss SA. That cracked the door open. Then I remembered 2019 when the first transgender woman stepped into the ring, and I thought, If she can, I will."

Jade said critics no longer bother her, because she has faced them all her life. She added that Mia's win sparked a fire in her heart, and she sees her own decision to enter as a “megaphone.” To Jade, the pageant is about far more than glitz and glamour. It's more about ignoring the critics and silencing them with a purpose, and regardless of how loud they come, the beauty queen is ready for them.

When asked how Miss SA could expand opportunities for LGBTQIA+ youth across Mzansi, she acknowledged the platform’s power. She explained that her main focus would be the LGBTQIA+ community and young people who have been forgotten. Describing what she would do, she said:

"I'd roll out media labs, creative hubs, real skills for real futures, especially in places like George and Stilfontein. With brands and NGOS, I'd build safe zones where they don't just scrape by, they thrive.

"These kids aren't extras; they're the main act, I'd shout. Winning's not the point of breaking history as the first trans-coloured Miss SA 2025 would be my lever to shift everything."

The Journalism Master's degree holder also shared how she would use the Miss SA platform to help out communities. Image: Jade Laurel Cástijo Sateria

She also noted that she's supercharged her school project called B:63 while pushing for recognition that goes beyond just the classroom. Jade also added that she'd facilitate the creation of tech-savvy educational programs for jobless women, noting:

"I'm here to rewrite futures, unemployment, injustice, GBV, I'll fight them with every ounce of this crown."

The Miss SA top 30 contestant speaks about the B:63 initiative

Jade described the B:63 initiative that she leads as a concept that started in Potchefstroom and George, where she felt there was a need after seeing how much youngsters needed structure, purpose and direction.

Describing the initiative, she said:

"Give them tools, not pity, and watch them soar. I decided. It's lean but fierce workshops turning shy teens into idea machines in weeks. One girl launched her community newsletter, proof of what trust can do.

"At New Dawn Park Primary, I hand-picked the quiet ones, the struggling ones, and used my arts arsenal-drama, dance, and scriptwriting, to crack them open.They don't just need a stage; they need a spotlight to see their brilliance," I told myself. The impact? Kids who couldn't look up now stand tall, scripting their futures."

Jade shared that she equips learners with tools and skills to navigate life confidently and fearlessly through her B:63 initiative. Image: Jade Laurel Cástijo Sateria

Job experiences influence her life

Jade's work experience includes some work in journalism and theatre, and those have shaped her significantly, teaching her investigative skills and to navigate through the chaos and reach the answer.

"Journalism sharpened my edge, digging for truth at RSG, Agence France-Presse, and print news taught me to cut through the chaos with clarity. Theatre directing at NWU's DIVACO, nailing auditions, handed me the stage and said, 'Own it.' Together, they forged a fearless voice yet rooted. I don't just speak; I ignite, I'd say.

"A learner once asked, 'Mam, why poems and scriptures first?' I shot back. 'To lead, you read with fire, speak with guts, your worth isn't borrowed, it's built.' That's me as a leader, connecting, commanding, crafting messages that don't just land, they lift."

After a fruitful interaction with the multi-talented model, we asked her what she would say to a young person struggling to accept themselves. She advised them to look at themselves carefully in the mirror. She used herself as an example, saying she tried to hide until she fully accepted herself, flaws and all, and bossed up.

"Don't beg for love, grab it, own it, I learned. Find your tribe, your spark, mine's storytelling, and swing it hard. You're not alone in this; one day, you'll see this mess was your launch pad. Keep pushing, you're not just enough, you're everything, right here, right now."

