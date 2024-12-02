The reigning Miss South Africa, Mia le Roux, has reminisced on her victorious win at this year's ceremony

Mia le Roux spoke about the tremendous responsibility that she has and how she will continue wearing the crown with pride

SA showered Mia with love and affirmed her that she was the best pick at this year's ceremony

Mia le Roux has spoken proudly of wearing the Miss South Africa crown. Image: Frennie Shivambu via Getty Images, @mialerouxx

Our current Miss South Africa, Mia le Roux, is wearing her crown high and proud. The beauty queen spoke about the massive responsibility that comes with wearing that title, and Mzansi is 100% behind her.

Mia le Roux on her Miss SA crowning

Taking to Instagram, Mia spoke about how her life changed for the better when she was crowned 2024 Miss South Africa. She stated that a new page in her life was turned and that she is embracing the chapter.

"On 10 August 2024, my life changed forever ❤️ When the Mowana Crown by @nungudiamonds was placed on my head, I knew the African sunrise on the crown symbolised the beginning of a new life for me. The tree of life symbolises the resilience and strength required in this journey. With this crown comes responsibility, and every single day I am honoured to be your Miss South Africa."

Mzansi shows love to Mia le Roux and praises her

Netizens showed love to Mia le Roux, saying she is fitting to be Miss South Africa:

allthingsmisssa gushed:

"You’ve changed all of our lives and we are so grateful to you for that ❤️. We love you so so much, our Mia🥹"

iammbaliyezwe raved:

"We are blessed to have you as our Miss SA, you're teaching us new things all the time and to be mindful of how other people experience life differently and how we can help to make things easier for them.❤️"

asonele_mtshikwana hailed:

"We are so privileged to have you with us, Mia😍"

mostfavouredone lauded:

"South Africa 🇿🇦 loves you Mia 💕"

wecreatewells_ shared:

"Having you as our Miss SA is an honour. You've opened our eyes in so many ways. You've helped us look at life in a different lens. We love and appreciate you, Mia. That crown shines even brighter because of you ❤."

barbiebernard5 gushed:

"My gorgeous Queen 🔥"

khutsanane_skosana remarked:

"We are also honoured to have you as our Miss South Africa 😍"

supersamstewart said:

"You are so special ❤️"

ruthyzikhali shared:

"We are so grateful and blessed to have you as our Queen❤️🇿🇦"

inga_mpikwa thanked:

"You are loved ❤️Thanks for serving our nation!"

lesexynubian said:

"We love you Mia ❤️"

misssafandom praised:

"South Africa’s princess. We love you, our Wit Wolk baba."

Mia le Roux's Miss Universe dress unveiled

In a previous report from Briefly News, Mia le Roux left Mzansi wondering about her national costume at the Miss Universe competition.

Mia was not able to finish the Miss Universe competition due to health reasons, but she recently wore one of the ensembles planned for the pageant.

