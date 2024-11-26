Miss South Africa Mia Le Roux will be revealing the Miss Universe National Costume

The revealing is said to be happening in Cape Town at the Cape Town Fashion Week

The news of the reveal was shared on Instagram by Mia and Miss South Africa

Mia Le Roux is set to showcase her Miss Universe costume. Image: Yamak Perea

Miss SA Mia Le Roux has announced that she will showcase her Miss Universe national costume at the AFI Cape Town Fashion Week: The Edit Spring/Summer 2024, which will take place on Saturday, 30 November 2024.

Despite having to withdraw from the Miss Universe 2024 pageant, Mia is excited to reveal her costume at Fashion Week. She shared the announcement on her Instagram page alongside the Miss SA organisers.

The post reads:

"We’re excited to announce that @mialerouxx will reveal her Miss Universe national costume at the @afi_sa Cape Town Fashion Week: The Edit Spring/Summer 2024. Mia shares, ‘Countless hours of work went into these two one-of-a-kind, magnificent pieces, and I cannot wait to wear them proudly and share them with the rest of the world, as well as the story behind them!’ Don’t miss @mialerouxx’s appearance on Saturday, November 30, at 13:00, ahead of the exclusive AFI PRIVÉ show. Tickets are available now – link in bio!"

Netizens react to Mia's announcement

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Mia's announcement regarding the reveal of her costume. See what they had to say:

criticalbeautyofficial said:

"She needs to save it for Miss Supranational!"

nikita_ngc wrote:

"I can’t wait. Gosh, yes, including the final dress, please."

kabzer_m responded:

"And the evening gown as well please."

allthingsmisssa replied:

"This already looks incredible omg."

netsdebeer commented:

"Everything is really so weird for all of us following beauty contests for years. The national costume is usually revealed before Miss SA leaves for Miss Universe. Too little too late, sorry."

madujennifer4812020 mentioned:

"This is so nice! Thank God she gets to do it. Y'all are champs for just being her support."

Mia Le Roux speaks about health challenges

In more Mia Le Roux updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the beauty queen addressing her health challenges.

She opened up about what led to her withdrawal from the Miss Universe pageant, saying her health had deteriorated.

