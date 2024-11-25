The South African musician and performer Makhadzi recently won big at the 2024 Glamour Women of the Year

The Ghanama hitmaker was announced as the Entertainment Game Changer Award 2024

The star shared an emotional and heartfelt message after she won the award on her Instagram page

Makhadzi won big at the 2024 Glamour Women of the Year. Image: Oupa Bopape

Our Limpopo girl is up again as she added another title to her name. The South African musician and performer Makhadzi recently made social media headlines after winning another award this year.

Recently, the Ghanama hitmaker was announced as one of the winners at the 2024 Glamour Women of The Year Awards. The star bagged the Entertainment Game Changer Award and posted about it on her Instagram page.

The singer also shared an emotional and heartfelt message as she announced her win online.

She wrote:

"Our 2024 GLAMOUR WOMAN OF THE YEAR. ENTERTAINER GAME CHANGER goes to MAKHADZI. Everyone knows my story, it all started from street to taking all the awards. I am here to tell a story through my journey to all my village girls. When the time is right, we are going to win and change the game, and the time is now. #proudlyvilagegirl #lekompo. Come celebrate with me on 21 December at Peter Mokaba Stadium. Thank my queens @glamour_sa."

Netizens congratulate Makhadzi

Many netizens on social media congratulated the singer for winning another award. See some of the comments below:

Yaya Mavundla said:

"Congratulations sweetheart."

Amapiano star Lady Du wrote:

"This is so deserving."

_bernaed_munzhelele responded:

"Congratulations African Queen."

ladynns replied:

"Congratulations Queen."

irunsmokey commented:

"Congratulations Khadzi, you worked so hard, fam."

katli.girrl mentioned:

"Congratulations my love."

chikondi.banda.1426 wrote:

"You are an inspiration to the youth keep on winning."

