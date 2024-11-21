Makhadzi has a new song, and she recently released a music video, fans are here for it

The award-winning singer and dancer depicted the township life that some women go through

Although some people criticised Makhadzi's style of music, others defended her, saying she has her own unique sound

Makhadzi has come through with another banger! The musician has released a new music video.

Makhadzi's music video for 'MaDlamini' has sparked a conversation. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Instagram

Makhadzi's new music video sparks buzz

The girl is working! Makhadzi has released a new music video, which has caused quite a buzz online. The Matorokisi hitmaker has a new song out called MaDlamini, which features Ba Bethe Gaoshezen.

She recently released a music video depicting the lives of women like MaDlamini. In the video, Makhadzi works as a street food vendor, a reality for some women in the country.

@Musa_Khawula shared the entire music video on X, which garnered some mixed reactions.

"Makhadzi has released visuals for 'MaDlamini' featuring Ba Bethe Gaoshezen."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Makhadzi's music video

Although a few people criticised her music, some of her fans praised her for making exceptional music and paying homage to South African culture.

@KlassenPhiwe remarked:

"Her music is very tavern."

@afrikasbaby praised:

"You are slow😊 It’s a December hit! 🔥She knows exactly what she’s doing 💸But you won’t catch it! 😀"

@SirMariri_ZA responded:

"Yes, that's why it's unique. Her own style of music which is a growing culture in SA."

@afrikasbaby gushed:

"Amazing song! I can’t get enough of it."

@SirMariri_ZA praised:

"This is the kind of music visual that represent the culture of of South African. Makhadzi is the queen and her producer is something else."

@ChrisEcxel102 lauded:

"A banger, child of the universe."

@theeNosh asked:

"Did I hear Ayashisa amateki by Mercy Phakhela somewhere there."

Source: Briefly News