Sho Madjozi has announced that her upcoming album, Limpopo Champions League Vol. 2 , will be her final studio album

Fans have shared mixed reactions on social media, with some expressing shock and others supporting her decision to retire and explore new ventures

The announcement follows a period of hiatus and a recent collaboration in the studio with industry stars like Makhadzi

It seems Sho Madjozi is ready to tap out from the music industry. The BET Award-winning star shocked fans when she announced that her upcoming album would be her last.

Sho Madjozi reveals that her upcoming album will be her last

John Cena hitmaker Sho Madjozi has announced that her highly anticipated forthcoming album, Limpopo Champions League Vol.2, will be her final album. The star, who had taken a long hiatus from the music industry, recently dropped her new single, Kadigong.

Musa Khawula said the star shared the news about her last album on social media. The post comes days after Sho Madjozi was pictured in the studio with industry heavyweights, including Makhadzi. The post read:

"Sho Madjozi reveals that 'Limpopo Champions League Vol. 2' will be her final studio album."

Fans react to Sho Madjozi's final album

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the announcement. Some seemed shocked, while others agreed she needed to retire and focus on something else.

@NathiBless3327 wrote:

"Why is she quitting Music 😳"

@Sisa_Magwaza commented:

"What are her future plans?"

@Abraham_Zuma added:

"Wise decision, she's washed up."

@Melo_Malebo noted:

"If she’s still not willing to open her purse and do PR, she’ll keep fading into obscurity."

@thisiskokie added:

"her fall off must be studied🧐😭, she just disappeared out of nowhere. Can't remember the last time I heard her song play on radio or anywhere even?!"

@NgobeJabu said:

"May she find healing from her depression."

Sho Madjozi breaks down the meaning of her Chichewa song

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Sho Madjozi recently released her first song after taking a break for a few years. The star flexed her linguistic abilities with a Chichewa song titled Kadigong.

South Africans have been vibing to Sho Madjozi's new song, but very few know the meaning of the lyrics. The John Cena hitmaker shared a video explaining the lyrics of her latest hit.

