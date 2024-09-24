Moneoa recently marked her musical comeback and released a new song titled Andisoze Ndincame

The singer took a short break and appears to be ready to dazzle South Africans with her angelic voice

Mzansi weighed in on Moneoa's return and is excited to hear more songs from her

Moneoa released a new song to announce her comeback. Images: moneoa



Fans are excited to welcome Moneoa back as the singer officially makes her musical comeback after her unexpected hiatus.

Moneoa returns to music

Years after taking a break from the music scene to fill her own cup, Moneoa is the latest musician to make a return to music.

The singer has been slowly marking her comeback with short TikTok videos and rehearsal clips, even collaborating with other artists.

Finally, she announced her official comeback with her new single, Andisoze Ndincame, which highlights her vulnerability and resilience in overcoming tough times.

In an interview on Newzroom Afrika, the Is Bhanxa hitmaker spoke about the message behind her new song:

"It's about endurance, perseverance, and the fact that I went through tough times in my life, but the trick is to never give up. I want to encourage people that the goal is not how you start but how you finish. Regardless of your circumstances, do not give up."

Mzansi shows love to Moneoa

Netizens are happy to have the singer back and can't wait to hear more songs from her:

HemeraWoods was stunned:

"She has a beautiful voice."

motswafere said:

"We missed this voice!'

_t33byt33 showed love to Moneoa:

"I missed you so much! I was listening to the Ndim’ Lo album for a week straight; love you, queen!"

LadyMonzokie was shattered:

"Her story is so painful; may God give her strength."

Khanya_Bongeka wrote:

"Oh, how I missed her beautiful voice."

luluvuyelele posted:

"Welcome back, Moneoa, I've missed your music."

