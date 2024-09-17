Letoya Makhene vowed to tell her story in her upcoming single, Abantu , as she ends her hiatus

The actress' public breakup has become the talk of the social media streets, and it appears she's ready to break her silence

This after her estranged wife, Lebo Keswa, revealed more details about their failed marriage and bashed her for faking her sangoma credentials

Letoya Makhene is ready to speak out and finally tell her story as she readies the release of her long-awaited single, Abantu.

Letoya Makhene vows to tell her story

It has been a rocky few months for Letoya Makhene after her ex-wife, Lebo Keswa, dropped bombshell after bombshell about their troubled marriage.

According to Briefly News, the businesswoman has bashed Letoya on several occasions, either accusing her of cheating or faking her sangoma credentials.

However, Letoya's announcement that her new single, Abantu, would be released on Friday, 20 September 2024, seemed to silence the noise.

The former Generations actress vows to tell her story in the new song as she ends her musical hiatus and prepares for a new journey in her career:

"Thank you so much for your unwavering love and support. This is only the beginning. The revolution will be televised."

Lebo Keswa to launch podcast

Despite her ex's silence, it appears that Lebo Keswa is only getting started with her exposé about their marriage.

Briefly News understands that the businesswoman plans to launch a podcast called My Journey, which will likely focus on her relationship with Letoya.

However, the news was not received well by netizens who believed that Lebo was milking the breakup drama and was intoxicated by the media attention:

South Africans trolls Letoya Makhene and Lebo Keswa

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to before and after videos of Letoya Makhene and Lebo Keswa.

Netizens were shocked to see how much had changed between the once-happy couple, with some saying their relationship put them off ever finding love:

Nhonkiee said:

"I have no problems with staying single; mjolo is only nice from a distance."

