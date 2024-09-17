Lebo Keswa announced her upcoming My Journey Podcast , set to launch on 17 October 2024, where she'll continue discussing her divorce from Letoya Makhene

Keswa, who has made several controversial claims about her ex-wife, shared the podcast flyer online

Fans reacted negatively, expressing fatigue over her repeated rants about the divorce and showing little interest in the podcast

Lebo Keswa is leaving no stone unturned in her quest to share the details about her divorce with actress and singer Letoya Makhene. The controversial media personality charting trends over her rants recently made another shocking announcement.

Lebo Keswa has revealed that she is launching her podcast in October. Image: @MDNnews and @lebokeswa

Source: UGC

Lebo Keswa announces her upcoming podcast

Media personality Lebo Keswa is standing on business when it comes to exposing her ex-wife Letoya Makhene. Keswa, who has done several interviews and made shocking allegations against the former Generations actress, announced that she is working on a new podcast, The My Journey Podcast.

Taking to her X page, Lebo Keswa shared the flyer and launch date for her show. The My Journey Podcast is set to launch on 17 October, and she will be the host. The caption read:

"SAVE THE DATE!!! 17 October 2024👏🏽👏🏽"

What you need to know about Lebo Keswa

Fans react to Lebo Keswa's announcement

Social media users said they are tired of Lebo Keswa and her rants. Many made it clear they were not interested in her podcast because she had nothing to offer except to rant about her ex-wife.

@SthembiD said:

"I consider myself fortunate to have never dated someone that carries on like this after a separation."

@MadiBoity commented:

"National Heartbreak Tour👌🏾"

@nthabs5 added:

"Someone told her she could be killing it with her story...💰 Sis we are done, not interested anymore..."

@Bonginkocy_m wrote:

"I haven’t been following your story but I think those who have been following are tired now 😭 Hayie…"

@FootballStage_1 said:

"The person who dumped you must just be arrested u going through a lot😂😂😭😭"

@Zickiie_S added:

"What journey sis wam? We’ve heard your story.. we’ve heard your side of things. What’s there to talk about now 😭"

Letoya Makhene's father, Blondie Makhene, warns Lebo Keswa

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that veteran actress and singer Letoya Makhene's father, Blondie Makhene, has broken his silence amid his daughter's messy divorce from Lebo Keswa. Blondie said he feels betrayed and disappointed by Keswa's behaviour.

Letoya Makhene has been making headlines a lot lately, not for her music or acting, but because her ex-wife Lebo Keswa has continued to drop explosive bombshells about her. Keswa recently shocked Mzansi when she revealed that Letoya is a fake sangoma.

Source: Briefly News