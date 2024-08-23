Lebo Keswa claims Letoya Makhene is a fake sangoma, alleging she never completed her initiation process after conflicts with multiple gobelas

Keswa accuses Makhene of starting an initiation school despite being unqualified and says the actress has a severe drinking problem

Keswa further alleges Makhene exposed her initiates to her drunkenness, which other sangomas and gobelas have warned her about

Lebo Keswa is spilling the tea about her ex-wife Letoya Makhene. The media personality recently caused a buzz on social media when she revealed that the former Generations star is a fake sangoma.

Lebo Keswa has revealed why she said Letoya Makhene is a fake sangoma. Image: @letoyamakhenep

Lebo Keswa drops major bombshell about Letoya Makhene

Lebo Kewsa and Letoya Makhene's drama gets messier by the day. The former "IT" couple have been airing each other's dirty laundry on social media since announcing their divorce. Keswa has given Mzansi tea about Letoya's finances, relationships, kids and now her calling.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Lebo Keswa alleged that the actress and singer has been lying to the public about being a qualified sangoma. She revealed that Letoya never finished her initiation process after falling out with her gobela. She later tried to complete the process with other gobelas, but also quarrelled with them

Keswa also revealed that Letoya even took in initiates and started an initiation school, despite being an unqualified sangoma.

Lebo Keswa talks about Letoya Makhene's drinking problem

It looks like Lebo Keswa wants the world to see Letoya Makhene as who she really is. She also revealed that Letoya is a heavy drinker who even exposed her initiates to her drunkenness. She said:

"Letoya knows very well she’s had various people, especially other sangomas and gobelas, come to call her to order about her drinking and how she can’t expose her initiates to her drunkenness."

