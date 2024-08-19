It appears that Letoya Makhene is again being accused of being a fake sangoma

The singer was seen on Fake Gobela arguing with her alleged student, who expressed frustration at Letoya's work

Mzansi weighed in on the show, with many now questioning whether or not Letoya is who she claims to be

Mzansi questioned whether or not Letoya Makhene was a real sangoma. Images: Facebook/ Letoya Makhene and Instagram/ letoyamakhenep

Source: UGC

Letoya Makhene is topping social media trends but alas, it's not for the right reasons after netizens questioned her sangoma credentials.

Is Letoya Makhene a real sangoma?

Following her messy and very public divorce from her ex-wife, Lebohang Keswa, Letoya Makhene is the talk of the social media streets, and it's not over her musical comeback.

Twitter (X) user uuniversalmusic shared a video from Fake Gobela in which Letoya made an appearance as the teacher, supposedly meant to initiate an unknown man into being a sangoma.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The show, which lost its host, Gogo Mathambo in 2023, is centred around exposing fake sangomas and the injustices in the space.

In the video, Letoya and her student are seen in the middle of an argument, where he accuses her of neglecting her work because of her personal issues, which made it hard for him to continue with her.

Letoya responded by raising her abuse allegations, stating that it was because she was being abused by her ex-wife:

"Because I was being assaulted back at home by Lebo."

Mzansi weighs in on Letoya Makhene's video

Netizens are in stitches and now wonder if Lebo's allegations about Letoya not being a sangoma were true after all:

Dave88240735 said:

"Lol, she's really fake. People need to stop believing in superstitions."

Njabes_wami claimed:

"That guy was paid to lie."

tshidi3886 wrote:

"According to the story."

Meanwhile, other netizens defended Letoya's gift and bashed the allegations:

HouseofCairo posted:

"This boy is not making sense; there’s nothing fake about this encounter."

9henry_ wrote:

"You may not like her acting or her love life, but let’s not discredit her spiritual gift. This lady was one of the first people to enter the industry with a gift, and she opened room for others. That man was just unlucky things didn’t go his way."

Gogo Skhotheni speaks about being abused

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Gogo Skhotheni's revelations about being abused.

Though she did not go into detail, she claims that people speculated that her husband was behind it.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News