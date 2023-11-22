Moja LOVE TV presenter Sthembele Gaju, also known as Gogo Mathambo, has passed away

The presenter of Fake Gobela died after a short illness on Tuesday, 21 November 2023

South Africans who are deeply hurt and affected by his death are posting messages on social media

Moja LOVE TV Presenter Gogo Mathambo died after a short illness. Image: @mdnewss, thembisilendalo

Source: UGC

South Africa is mourning the death of Moja LOVE TV presenter Sthembele 'Gogo Mathambo' Gaju, who recently passed away on Tuesday, 21 November 2023.

Gogo Mathambo trends on X

The tragic news was announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, and soon after that, Gogo Mathambo trended online, with many pouring their condolences. Sthembele passed away after a short illness on Tuesday morning.

The news and gossip page MDNews also shared the news of the death of the Fake Gobela presenter on their platform. They wrote:

"Gogo Mathambo, the presenter of Moja Love TV show Fake Gobela, has passed away after a short illness."

See their post below:

Moja LOVE also announced the news of Gogo Mathambo's death on their social media pages and also released an official statement confirming the death of their very own presenter.

The statement reads:

"Gogo Mathambo displayed a courageous spirit in exposing fake sangomas and gobelas and the injustices happening in that space. The channel sends its deepest condolences to his family, friends and fans. His contribution will be hugely missed...

Read the full statement below:

SA people extend condolences

See some of the posts below:

@Thembisile_Q said:

"May his soul rest in peace."

@Carolinerathabe posted:

"May his soul rest in peace."

@KabeloMohlah02 shared:

"May his soul rest in peace."

@Diegochuene commented:

"Rest in Peace to Fake Gobela host, Gogo Mathambo."

@BoitumeloRatsi1 wrote:

"I remember seeing an episode where some Sotho ladies were complaining about their gobela who sometimes turns into a lion, and Gogo mathambo went on to confront that gobela. That's when I knew that he was putting his life in danger. RIP Gogo Mathambo #fake gobela."

@Mandlaterish posted:

"Rest in peace boy, you exposed so many fake Gobelas. Go well Sthembele AKA Gogo mathambo abakwamukele amathonga wakwenu."

@Skoful shared:

"Rest In Peace Gogo Mathambo_Left too soon..."

Mzansi mourns 2 South Africans killed in Isreal-Palestine war

In another article, Briefly News reported that South Africans are mourning after two were killed in the conflict between Israel and Palestine. The SA government has confirmed their deaths, and condolences are pouring in from netizens.

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation spokesperson, Clayson Monyela, confirmed that they had been notified of the deaths of the two citizens.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News