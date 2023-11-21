Tweeps recently shared their opinions on the media personality Thuli Phongolo's BBL

The news and gossip page MDNews shared a clip on X of the former Generations: The Legacy star dancing while on set

Some netizens pointed out that her BBL looks heavy and uncomfortable for her

Netizens shared that Thuli P didn't need to get a BBL.

Source: Instagram

Media personality Thulisile Phongolo has been making trends as social media users have previously accused her of having done a BBL. Recently, the star ignited a debate on social media regarding her new booty after a clip was shared.

Thuli P's clip shaking her booty trends on X

Former Generations: The Legacy star Thuli Phongolo can't seem to catch a break. The DJ is back again on the trending list after yet another video of her dancing and shaking her booty landed on social media, raising many eyebrows.

Recently, a news and gossip page, MDNews, shared a video of Thuli dancing and wearing a saucy black jumpsuit behind the decks, which left many netizens concerned about her new booty.

Watch the clip here:

Mzansi weighs in on Thuli's BBL

Shortly after MDNews posted the short video on their Twitter page, social media users quickly flooded the comment section and shared what they thought about her 'bought booty'.

Some netizens were concerned as they thought that it looked heavy and uncomfortable for her, while others shared that she wasn't supposed to have gotten under the knife as her body was okay. See some of the comments below:

@RichBlackWidow mentioned:

"The BBL is firm, iyoooo."

@NdumyMbingo questioned:

"Manje is the BBL hard? It looks uncomfortable."

@Tsholofelo_le wrote:

"Isn’t it supposed to be a lift? Why does it look so low."

@Mr__Morale__ said:

"Thuli Pongolo getting a BBL is the most outrageous thing on the internet. She was so clear that she was supposed to leave that body alone and enjoy her baddie era."

@SesiMmasechaba asked:

"Why does the booty look heavy?"

@abhutiimnandii said:

"Looks heavy. She had a perfect body."

@Mpumi210280 responded:

"Seems like the nyash she bought is heavy."

2Faced's 1st performance draws attention to Uncle Waffles

Briefly News previously reported that Thuli Phongolo and Slenda Da Dancing DJ viral video, where they performed as 2Faced for the first time, drew attention to Uncle Waffles.

Many people argued that Uncle Waffles was the originator of females performing at the DJ booth.

