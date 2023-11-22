Sizwe Dhlomo has fired shots at the popular DStv channel, Moja Love

He was responding to the death of one of their presenters, Gogo Mathambo, who hosted Fake Sangoma

The media personality took a jab on Twitter and said no channel had bad luck like Moja Love

Outspoken radio presenter Sizwe Dhlomo has fired shots at Moja Love, the popular DStv channel that focuses on the daily challenges and triumphs of South African townships.

Sizwe Dhlomo took a swipe at Moja Love after one of their presenters, Gogo Mathambo passed away. Images: @sizwedhlomo/Instagram, @Am_Blujay/Twitter

He was responding to the death of one of their presenters, Gogo Mathambo, who hosted Fake Gobela, a show targeting fake sangomas and gobelas.

Sizwe Dhlomo accuses Moja Love of having bad luck

The channel released a statement announcing that Gogo Mathambo passed away after a short illness. His death was not the only disheartening announcement made by the channel in recent history.

Sizwe responded to the statement and said:

"Ayikho ichannel enebhadi njenga le! (There's no channel with bad luck such as this one."

Check out the thread below:

Netizens agree with Sizwe Dhlomo's Moja Love observations

The channel has not been a favourite since it distanced itself from former presenter Xolani Khumalo following his legal woes after a man died during the production interrogation of the anti-narcotics show Sizok'thola:

@Simphiweyinkos_ agreed:

"Their admin is the busiest amongst all in the media space, aku statement aku statement."

@unclescrooch imagined:

"Sounds like this person messed with the sangomas, and the sangomas messed back!"

@pule_mm observed:

"Hlezi zikhala nje lapho."

@SunsetendS agreed:

"Kaya FM as well. Every two months there's something strange on the news about Kaya, and Sizwe is featured on those news its not just Moja Love."

@LeoSam_SA observed:

"Statement after statement."

@nomzn_n said:

"They need to stop capitalising on black people’s pain and misfortunes."

@wannganwana predicted:

"From clinical psychologist to DJs, drugs now this... Mayivalwe many will lose their lives for content."

