Mzansi unearthed before and after videos of Lebo Keswa and Letoya Makhene's troubled relationship

The couple's public breakup has been topping trends and has become the source of many online jokes

South Africans continue to troll the former lovers and how things ended between them

South Africans trolled Lebo Keswa and Letoya Makhene's relationship. Image: Letoya Makhene

Source: Facebook

Netizens are amused by Lebo Keswa and Letoya Makhene's relationship drama and how their romance dramatically fell apart.

Mzansi trolls Lebo Keswa and Letoya Makhene

Months into Lebo Keswa and Letoya Makhene's public breakup and media exposé, the pair went from being one of the most-loved couples to the most ridiculed.

From countless interviews detailing how one was manipulated by the other, to abuse allegations raised by both parties, the former couple has given social media a glimpse into their troubled marriage.

Now that netizens have seen the relationship for what it truly was: toxic, they've resorted to bashing the couple and their failed marriage.

Twitter (X) user Zweli_Thixo shared a compilation video, from Lebo and Letoya's good times to Lebo exposing her ex:

Mzansi weighs in on Lebo and Letoya's relationship

Netizens said the pair's relationship might put them off romance for good, stunned by how things turned out:

M_BUCIE was puzzled:

"I can never wrap my head around how they went from this to Lebo speaking ill of her!"

Nhonkiee confessed:

"I have no problems with staying single, mjolo is nice from a distance."

Sweetskal said:

"The signs were there."

YollyBlu was shattered:

"They looked so happy together; what went wrong, eish!"

Meanwhile, others continue to troll the couple and Lebo's outbursts:

Mo_Ongasaphuzi said:

"That time Letoya was acting, the other one was serious."

LadyBG18 was in stitches:

"It’s the body language for me."

cinnamon_tannie wrote:

"I love her facial expressions!"

Siwe_Alkebulan posted:

"The same facial expression is seen when she says "We are happy" and when she says 'L is ef'ed up!'"

Lebo Keswa claims Letoya was broke

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Lebo Keswa's claims that her ex, Letoya Makhene, had no money.

Moreover, Lebo further alleged that she funded Letoya and helped her buy equipment for her duties as a sangoma.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News