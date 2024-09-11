Lebo Keswa's viral interview about her ex-wife Letoya Makhene has social media users laughing, with fans trolling her over her claims

The former celebrity couple has been making headlines because of their messy divorce

Relationship expert Shelley Lewin told Briefly News that oversharing personal details can harm one's reputation and emotional well-being, advising privacy for dignity and peace

Lebo Keswa is a viral meme on social media after her hilarious interview about her ex-wife Letoya Makhene. The media personality dropped bombshells about her marriage to the actress and singer, leaving fans with more questions than answers.

Fans continue to troll Lebo Keswa

Lebo Keswa's last interview about Letoya Makhene left social media users rolling on the floor with laughter after her previous interview. Lebo has been ranting about her ex-wife and their marriage on various platforms.

A video shared on X by @_BlackZA shows a social media user who made a video pretending to be Lebo when she alleged that she only managed to buy underwear for herself after leaving Letoya. The post's caption read:

"South Africa is such a funny country 😂😂😂🤣 we take nothing seriously."

What you need to know about Lebo and Letoya

Lebo Keswa and Letoya Makhene have been trending on social media after announcing their divorce.

The stars have made several allegations about each other, including being a fake sangoma and GBV.

Although Letoya has refrained from talking about her ex-wife on social media, Lebo has continued her rants.

Letoya Makhene's father, Blondie Makhene, has even issued a warning to Lebo, telling her to stop tarnishing their family name.

Relationship expert talk about the disadvantages of oversharing

Relationship expert Shelley Lewin spoke exclusively to Briefly News about the potential emotional and social consequences of publicly airing private details about a past relationship. She said keeping things private is important because it helps maintain a person's dignity.

"Publicly sharing sensitive information can have significant emotional and social repercussions. It may damage the individual’s own reputation, affect future relationships, and invite public scrutiny or judgment.

"It can also create further emotional turmoil, especially if the ex-partner retaliates or the public reacts negatively. In the long run, keeping private matters private often protects one’s dignity and allows both parties to move forward with more peace and self-respect."

Fans react to video about Lebo Kheswa

Social media users shared hilarious comments on the video. Many commended the netizen for nailing the clip.

@ibeg2differ_ said:

"My daughter lives for this interview okay? 😂😂😂😂 every 2 minutes it’s this😂😂😂"

@Mo_Senne wrote:

"I don't understand how the underwear thing happened 😭😭"

@SpotDw said:

"Everything is a joke😂"

Lebo Keswa alleges Letoya Makhene slept with a Nigerian man

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Lebo Keswa is not stopping with her rants about her ex-wife Letoya Makhene. Keswa has been making damning allegations about the former Generations star. Her recent video received mixed reactions from fans.

Yho! The drama between Lebo Keswa and Letoya Makhene is getting hotter every week. After filing for divorce months ago, the former "IT" couple has been charting social media trends.

