Letoya Makhene Celebrates Her 40th Birthday and Throws Shade at Estranged Wife Lebohang Keswa
- Letoya Makhene recently marked her 40th birthday and took to social media to celebrate the milestone
- The actress/ singer has been hogging headlines after her ex-wife, Lebohang Keswa, made damning allegations against her
- Despite the controversy, her supporters and followers celebrated Letoya's birthday with warm messages
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
Letoya Makhene recently turned a year older and is glowing and growing despite the drama.
Letoya Makhene celebrates birthday
Former Generations actress, Letoya Makhene, has had a pretty rough few months, but seems to have left everything behind her.
As she marked another trip around the sun, the singer was filled with gratitude for life and a new year despite the drama she has faced following her public breakup with her ex-wife, Lebo Keswa.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Despite her silence, Letoya's ex has stopped at nothing to speak her truth and air their dirty laundry, from fake sangoma allegations to infidelity claims.
Taking to her Instagram page, the singer took a jab at her estranged wife and posted photos of herself and her loved ones:
"This is to all of us that were called fakes. 40 never felt this good!"
Mzansi shows love to Letoya Makhene
Netizens sent heartfelt birthday messages to Letoya, with others urging her to ignore the noise:
South African actress, Salamina Mosese, said:
"Stay the course, my love. Many blessings to you."
Mznasi broadcaster, Masechaba Ndlovu, wrote:
"Skabahemisa! Happy birthday, honey!"
leerapebane showed love to Letoya:
"They can never make me dislike you."
sebenzilelindelwa was impressed:
"I love how you are not giving them the same energy."
lee3_mach posted:
"You were a sangoma way before it could be in fashion. I know of young sangomas now because of you."
black_diamond_078 responded:
"I hope you're healing from the trauma that you experienced because that woman talks too much."
Letoya Makhene breaks her silence
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Letoya Makhene's interview speaking about her breakup with Lebo Keswa.
The singer shared her side of the story and spoke about the abuse she suffered at the hands of her ex-wife.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Moroeng is an entertainment writer at Briefly News and a University of Johannesburg alumni (Public Relations and Communications, 2018). She was the content manager and, later, editor for HipHop Africa, where she honed her proofreading, leadership, and content management skills. Having begun her career as a content writer for Slikour OnLife, Moroba has over four years of experience as a writer specialising in music journalism and entertainment. She joined Briefly News in 2023 and passed a set of training courses by the Google News Initiative. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za