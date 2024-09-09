Letoya Makhene recently marked her 40th birthday and took to social media to celebrate the milestone

The actress/ singer has been hogging headlines after her ex-wife, Lebohang Keswa, made damning allegations against her

Despite the controversy, her supporters and followers celebrated Letoya's birthday with warm messages

Letoya Makhene fired shots at her ex-wife, Lebo Keswa, on her birthday. Images: Letoya Makhene

Source: Facebook

Letoya Makhene recently turned a year older and is glowing and growing despite the drama.

Letoya Makhene celebrates birthday

Former Generations actress, Letoya Makhene, has had a pretty rough few months, but seems to have left everything behind her.

As she marked another trip around the sun, the singer was filled with gratitude for life and a new year despite the drama she has faced following her public breakup with her ex-wife, Lebo Keswa.

Despite her silence, Letoya's ex has stopped at nothing to speak her truth and air their dirty laundry, from fake sangoma allegations to infidelity claims.

Taking to her Instagram page, the singer took a jab at her estranged wife and posted photos of herself and her loved ones:

"This is to all of us that were called fakes. 40 never felt this good!"

Mzansi shows love to Letoya Makhene

Netizens sent heartfelt birthday messages to Letoya, with others urging her to ignore the noise:

South African actress, Salamina Mosese, said:

"Stay the course, my love. Many blessings to you."

Mznasi broadcaster, Masechaba Ndlovu, wrote:

"Skabahemisa! Happy birthday, honey!"

leerapebane showed love to Letoya:

"They can never make me dislike you."

sebenzilelindelwa was impressed:

"I love how you are not giving them the same energy."

lee3_mach posted:

"You were a sangoma way before it could be in fashion. I know of young sangomas now because of you."

black_diamond_078 responded:

"I hope you're healing from the trauma that you experienced because that woman talks too much."

Letoya Makhene breaks her silence

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Letoya Makhene's interview speaking about her breakup with Lebo Keswa.

The singer shared her side of the story and spoke about the abuse she suffered at the hands of her ex-wife.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News