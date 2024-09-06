Letoya Makhene has responded to her ex-wife Lebo Keswa's abuse allegations, accusing Keswa of manipulation during their marriage

In a video shared on social media, Makhene claimed she was the breadwinner and was made to feel dependent on Keswa

Social media reactions were mixed, with some doubting Makhene's account and calling both parties toxic

Veteran actress and singer Letoya Makhene has finally broken her silence after her ex-wife Lebo Keswa's damning allegations against her. The star accused Lebo of abuse.

Letoya Makhene has shared her side of the story. Image: @letoyamakhenep

Source: Instagram

Letoya Makhene speaks out

Former Generations actress Letoya Makhene has given her side of the story after Lebo Keswa's accusations. The former "IT" couple has been making headlines since their split. Lebo made damning allegations against her estranged wife, including claims that she used to sleep with men in exchange for drugs.

Responding to the allegations in a video shared on X by @Mlu__N7, Letoya Makhene said Keswa was manipulative and abusive during their marriage. The award-winning star noted that she was the main breadwinner in their marriage, but she was made to feel like she couldn't live without her.

Watch the video below:

What you need to know about Lebo and Letoya

Letoya Makhene and Lebo Kheswa have been on each other's necks since announcing their divorce

Lebo Kheswa has made damning allegations against Letoya, including accusations that she is a fake sangoma

Letoya's legendary father, Blondie Makhene, joined the conversation and warned Lebo against tarnishing their family name

Letoya Makhene's statement fails to impress Mzansi

As expected, social media users dished their thoughts on the actress' video. Many said her story seemed fabricated.

@renei_Nay said:

"Nna I believe Lebo but find it really distasteful for her to be sharing such things after they’ve broken up coz honestly who asked them? 💀💀"

@UrbanStreetZA commented:

"Lies both of them."

@msihlez1608 wrote:

"This one is lying she is repeating things she has heard."

@SizakeleMa43649 commented:

"These two are toxic. They must leave us alone. They both need a shrink."

@elegoregoreng said:

"There are always two sides to the story, and I'm happy Latoya came through to give hers. Now I can assess both and see which one is plausible."

Lebo Keswa alleges Letoya slept with a Nigerian for drugs

Briefly News previously reported that Lebo Keswa is not stopping with her rants about her ex-wife Letoya Makhene. Keswa has been making damning allegations about the former Generations star. Her recent video received mixed reactions from fans.

Yho! The drama between Lebo Keswa and Letoya Makhene is getting hotter every week. After filing for divorce months ago, the former "IT" couple has been charting social media trends.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News