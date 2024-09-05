Actress Letoya Makhene chose to remain silent as her estranged wife Lebo Keswa continued to make damning allegations against her

This was after Lebohang Keswa opened up about her failed marriage to Letoya Makhene

Keswa recently alleged that Makhene has been sleeping with men and then claimed rape when she gets caught

Letoya Makhene ignored the rants of her estranged wife Lebo Keswa. Image: @letoyamakhenep

The drama between the then-power lesbian couple Letoya Makhene and Lebohang Keswa continues to unfold on social media, and more allegations that have many netizens shocked have been made.

Letoya Makhene remains mum as Lebo continues to rants

Social media has been abuzz ever since Lebohang Makhene revealed her separation from actress and singer Letoya Makhene.

Recently, according to ZiMoja, the former Generations: The Legacy star Letoya has decided to remain silent as her estranged wife continues to make damning allegations against her.

Earlier on, Keswa made another shocking allegation about Makhene, accusing her of sleeping with men and then claiming rape when she got caught. In her recent interview on a podcast, Lebo said that the actress allegedly forced her to open a rape case for her against a man she had sex with at the toilets in a nightclub while the unknown man's wife was waiting for him in the car.

Lebo said:

"This happened while the wife of the man she had sex with was waiting in the car; the woman had earlier consoled her that our marriage would work out. She wanted me to open a case of rape against this guy. I refused. She later confessed that she asked him to have sex with her in exchange for cocaine."

Keswa has been making many allegations about the actress, and she further claimed that Makhene was a fake Gobela.

